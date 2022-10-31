The pride of Ocean Township High School, Kenny Pickett, came back to the area as an NFL starting quarterback this past Sunday.

Unfortunately, his third start as the top signal-caller was against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

His family and entourage were in attendance to see a local star play as a rookie starting quarterback in the NFL.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett in action during an NFL football game Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett in action during an NFL football game Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) loading...

Things started out looking pretty good for Kenny with an early touchdown in the first quarter.

He looked sharp and played the kind of game any parent or local Central Jersey football fan would be proud of.

Steelers Eagles Football Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) loading...

It wasn't enough as the Eagles got a few sacks on Pickett along with forcing him to fumble and interceptions.

Click here for Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 2022 Week 8 Game Highlights

It was bittersweet for the local fans who took the hour ride to Philly to catch the hometown hero in action.

They got to see a local kid who made the NFL and got the starting quarterback job as a Pittsburgh Steeler, but the 35 - 12 score was not what they were hoping for.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) loading...

The Steelers were underdogs going into the game against the 6-0 Eagles who notched their seventh win against Pickett and the now 2-6 Steelers.

Kenny Pickett looks to be the kind of quarterback we will be hearing a lot about in the NFL for a long time to come.

Steelers Eagles Football (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) loading...

He is sure to be another star athlete in a long line of them to come out of New Jersey.

Sunday was just not his day to shine.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

