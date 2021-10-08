Celebrate your Irish heritage this weekend in South Jersey

Irish is the second largest ethnic group in New Jersey with about 15% of people claiming Irish heritage in the Garden State.

This Saturday the Inaugural South Jersey Celtic Festival will be held at Liberty Lake in Mansfield, New Jersey. The South Jersey Celtic Society is teaming up with the New Jersey Renaissance Faire to put on the first of what will hopefully be many more celebrations of Celtic heritage here in our state for many years to come.

Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for kids and dogs. Gates open at 10:30 am and it goes on 'til 6 pm.

There will be whiskey tastings. The first one is at 1:30 pm and the next one is at 3:30 pm. The weather looks perfect for Saturday and any day is good for whiskey tasting.

There is also an after-hours raucous concert with music by the Righteous Blackguards from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets for the concert will be sold separately.

You don't have to be Irish to enjoy the South Jersey Celtic Festival this Saturday. Along with the Celtic Festival is the always fun New Jersey Renaissance Faire, which had a celebration earlier this year at Liberty Lake as well.

Liberty Lake Day Camp is easy to get to, just of exit 52A of Route 295 and is a great venue for what is sure to be a great day.

