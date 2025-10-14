WATCH: Security video captures attempted murder of Pennsylvania governor
(The Center Square) – The Dauphin County District Attorney's Office released more than five minutes of CCTV footage that captured Cody Balmer setting fire to Gov. Josh Shapiro's official residence in Harrisburg on April 13, 2025.
Balmer pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of attempted murder, aggravated arson and terrorism. He told law enforcement he intended to kill the governor with a sledgehammer and was motivated by Israeli military action in Gaza.
Shapiro, who is Jewish, has been vocal about his support for Israel after Hamas attacked civilians there on Oct. 7, 2023.
Inside the arson at the Pennsylvania governor's mansion
April 2025: Gov. Josh Shapiro and the Pennsylvania State Police provide an update on the act of arson that took place at the Governor's Residence.
Gallery Credit: Commonwealth Media Services
