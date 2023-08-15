This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs.

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best wide receiver tandems in the NFL, featuring A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

So who will have the better season in 2023 as the team tries to make it all the way back to the Super Bowl for the second straight season?

According to most sports books, both players will have pretty big years, but they think Brown will have more yards, and Smith will have more catches. When it comes to reaching the end zone, the sports books favor Brown.

Here are the odds and offers on the two wide receivers.

A.J. Brown Receptions

Over/Under 75.5

A.J. Brown Receiving Yards

Over/Under 1100.5

A.J. Brown Receiving TD's

Over/Under 7.5

DeVonta Smith Receptions

Over/Under 80.5

Devonta Smith Receiving Yards

Over/Under 975.5

Devonta Smith Receiving TD's

Over/Under 6.5

So let's break this down.

Brown had a huge 2022 season for the Eagles with 88 catches for 1,496 yards and 11 scores. The sports book thinks Brown will haul in fewer passes this season, with fewer years and fewer touchdowns. I have to disagree.

I like Brown to go over 75.5 catches, over 1100.5 yards, and over the 7.5 touchdown numbers this season.

How about Smith?

Well in 2002, Smith caught 95 passes for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns. The sportsbook sees his numbers going down as well, and I just don't see it. I like Smith to eclipse all three of these categories, so I am taking the over.

So what five wide receives will have the most receiving yards this season according to the various sportsbooks:

Top Five in Receiving Yards

Justin Jefferson Receiving Yards 2023 Regular Season

Over/Under 1400½

Davante Adams Receiving Yards 2023 Regular Season

Over/Under 1275½

Ja'Marr Chase Receiving Yards 2023 Regular Season

Over/Under 1275½

Tyreek Hill Receiving Yards 2023 Regular Season

Over/Under 1275½

Cooper Kupp Receiving Yards 2023 Regular Season

Over/Under 1250½

Jefferson had over 1,800 yards last season, and I like him to approach that number again this season, so I like the over. Adams had 1,506 yards last season, but with a new quarterback in place in Vegas, he might have a tough time hitting that number, so I will go under for him.

Chase had just over 1,000 yards last season, dealing with some injury issues, but if healthy, I think he will go over the 1,275.5 number and I will take the over for him. Finally, is Kupp who had 812 yards in just nine games last year dealing with injury issues and multiple quarterbacks. Kupp is entering the season with a hamstring, so I will stay away from this 1,250.5 number and take the under.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.