Bring back virtual! COVID outbreaks continue in masked NJ schools (Opinion)

My sons play on the Hightstown High School freshman football team. Monday their game against Robbinsville was canceled because of a COVID outbreak at the opposing school. How can that be? The students were all wearing masks.

Weren't masks supposed to keep the schools open?

So far this year, and keep in mind schools have only been open for a few weeks, we've already had COVID outbreaks at six schools.

The data from an article in nj.com says the reality of COVID cases in schools is much higher than the state is reporting.

Robbinsville High School will now be going to remote learning, which is something Parents for Virtual Choice have been pushing for while Governor Murphy pushed back hard denying parents and students the choice. Perhaps if they had the choice the outbreaks could have been fewer.

Now they should have their choice. With COVID cases are spiking in New Jersey and schools reacting like Robbinsville by going virtual, the move here is to have "virtual academies" up and running in each district. These classes would be strictly virtual with teachers not having to play to two crowds, the one in the room and the one on the zoom.

With the virtual option, class numbers would be cut down which could reduce COVID outbreaks. Masks wouldn't be a problem because they would be part of the choice made by those parents who choose to have their child attending the school. And focus would be better in both places because of the choices that they made.

Virtual learning is not for everyone but neither is forcing kids to wear masks. If the job is to teach your children in the best possible way, the virtual option accomplishes that.

If schools are going to be going virtual due to COVID outbreaks, then it's best to have a virtual academy up and running. If a virtual academy is up and running anyway, why not just accept all who want to attend?

Despite what you hear from the government, we in New Jersey are smarter than this. If schools are going to go back and forth with virtual learning due to COVID outbreaks, it's just common sense to bring back the virtual option.

We may never have common ground in New Jersey but we should never lose our common sense. Like I said, we're smarter than this.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

