With the increased risk of coming down with a serious case of COVID-19, there has been a huge emphasis on older people taking even stricter measures to protect themselves while we try to curb the spread of the virus.

One really sad side effect of this is grandparents across the state and country are now isolated from their families. Which, let's face it, must be torture for them. Grandparents THRIVE on spoiling their grandkids with love, and FaceTiming doesn't always cut it.

So one family in Bridgewater got a little creative. Jaclyn and Adam's 9-month-old daughter Ellie was having some grandparent withdrawal. They haven't been able to see each other in person since February 29th. Check out the photo below to see what they did.

Photo courtesy of Jaclyn Brent and Adam Brent

On the far left in the Honda SUV, we have great-grandma Ellen. Next in line is grandma Jeanne, who was kind enough to send us this photo via our 101.5 app. Then on the far right, you'll see the aforementioned Ellie. She's in her very own car, a very flashy Little Tikes Cozy Coupe. The family made sure to adhere to the social distancing guidelines, remaining six feet apart.

This family has the right idea. I haven't seen my grandparents since the end of February either, and now more than ever I want to spend time with them. Even if just to provide them comfort as this virus continues to lock us down. Our older relatives have experienced a lot more than we have, and this pandemic is STILL unprecedented for them. We're all figuring this out together.

