I’m not liking the foreshadowing.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that just after the weekend they would be unveiling what protocols to expect when K-12 grade schools reopen after summer. Colleges just announced their guidelines which include staying 6 feet apart and everyone wearing masks. The foreshadowing? Murphy said K-12 guidelines would be “in spirit” with what colleges will do.

So, masks.

I’m not saying it’s official yet, but it seems to me they’re going to require it and I’m thoroughly disgusted. Look, I understand why the CDC changed their position on masks once more was known about the COVID-19 virus. It’s been inconvenient. But we’re adults. We can take it.

I’m not one of those idiots who whines and bitches about how I don’t want to wear one. Guess what snowflake? No one wants to wear one. But is it really hurting you?

However to put this burden on kids all day every day? It’s going to be a huge distraction. It’s going to have numerous drawbacks I guarantee the Murphy administration isn’t considering. In the gallery below I list my own best 10 reasons masks in school won’t work. See if you agree. Meantime take our poll.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.