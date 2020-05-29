Bon Jovi’s David Bryan updates us on his battle with coronavirus

It was back on March 21 when David Bryan revealed on Instagram that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Ten days later the Bon Jovi keyboardist gave New Jersey 101.5's Steve Trevelise an update.

"It's definitely a nasty virus you know and I've been doing a lot of press just trying to help calm the fear. It's a crazy thing, I'm on day 16 and you know, I'm still sick. It never got into my lungs where I needed to go to the hospital thank god. But you know the range of this is just crazy, my wife has it as well and she has like no symptoms."

Now that more than a month has gone by, Bryan came on my show to tell me how he's doing:

"I was pretty much in bed for like 2 weeks just sick and you know, really sick. And then I got a little better, it took a full 6 weeks for my headaches to be done, and all symptoms, like coughing up a little bit of lung stuff. You know, but at 6 weeks I was completely done."

What advice would Bryan give to people who test positive?

"I think the most dangerous person that tests positive probably is the one that's asymptomatic, 'cause they don't know. Right, so they're the ones that are gonna spread the most, that's why they want everybody to wear masks."

Bryan along with Joe DiPietro are bringing Princess Diana to Broadway.

"We had 9 previews in front of our studio, the Longacre Theatre. Longacre Theatre is about 11,050 seats, so we had 9 shows, a good 10,000 people who really liked it and we were on our way, and then we were paused."

The upcoming Bon Jovi tour with Bryan Adams was canceled so that people can use their refunds to help get through this pandemic.

"You know it's really postponing, but you have to say the word canceled to give the money back... We're gonna come out the second we're allowed to and it's safe you know and the world is back off the pandemic pause. We go to pandemic play, and then we can all get out there and rock and roll again, I can't wait."

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

