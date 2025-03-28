Blueclaws to host the ultimate Jersey Shore baseball showdown 

Spring and summer means baseball. So take me out to the ballgame. Just keep me away from those annoying Bennys, amirite?

For three special games this season, the BlueClaws will be called the Jersey Shore Locals while their opponents, the Hudson Valley Renegades, will suit up as The Bennys.

It’s a tribute to the annual invasion of out-of-towners who flood the Jersey Shore every summer and a celebration of Jersey tourism.

The tourism industry generates tens of billions of dollars each year around the Jersey Shore, and we’re excited to celebrate that in this fun, unique way,” said BlueClaws General Manager Bob McLane.

Just as the Bennys come down the Shore each summer, so do the Renegades, and we’re grateful for their support in putting on this promotion!

The BlueClaws will play three games as the Jersey Shore Locals against the Hudson Valley Renegades.

Mark your calendars, because this epic battle is happening on:

⚾ Friday, June 20

⚾ Saturday, July 19

⚾ Thursday, August 21

Each game will end with a fireworks display.

The BlueClaws are even making special Jerseys for these games. The Jersey Shore Locals will have a tough-looking puffer fish on a paddleboard.

The Benny’s will have a New York City pigeon wearing sandals with socks, an embarrassing fanny pack, a Jersey Shore map T-shirt and gigantic cooler.

The jerseys of both teams will be auctioned off around the final game in August. Proceeds will be split between BlueClaws Charities, in support of Jersey Shore-based organizations through their grant program, and a charity selected by the Hudson Valley Renegades to support their local community.

So grab your flip-flops (or your socks and sandals if you’re one of them and not one of us) and get ready for the ultimate Jersey Shore baseball experience! Tickets are available now at BlueClaws.com.

