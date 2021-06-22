Bigfoot has been spotted in New Jersey 73 times — Here’s where

I’ve never believed in UFOs, the Loch Ness monster, the Jersey Devil or the like. I always think it’s kind of fun when people do, though, because the stories of sightings are what I like to think of as “urban lore” and are often fun to read and really fun to tell your friends at campouts to scare the crap out of them. Especially at night.

So it stands to reason that I did not believe in Sasquatch or Bigfoot or whatever you call him. But if I were ever going to be a believer, it would be now that I checked out the very intriguing database called The Bigfoot field Researchers Organization or Bfro.net.

The website is run by Eric Spinner, health food store owner in Medford. He was most recently involved in the production of the South Jersey Sasquatch episode of Finding Bigfoot.

The site lists a comprehensive database of Bigfoot sightings around the country, including interviews with people who have run into the hairy menace and details about their encounters. Interestingly, many people decide not to give their names to their personal accounts because they are afraid to be mocked for what people believe is just a dream, myth or a fantasy.

This website is fascinating and I’m telling you that if you go through some of the stories, you will begin to believe.

Every narrative is extremely detailed and sounds very believable. Pretty much everyone describes him as well over 6 feet, hairy all over with huge feet and hands. He’s always described as running quickly with very long swinging arms. And creepiest of all, most people noticed a mildew or sour smell when he’s in the area.

And all “witnesses" explicitly state that what they saw it was definitely not a bear.

New Jersey doesn’t have the most Bigfoot sightings reported on this list. Washington state holds that distinction with 697 reported sightings.

By county, BRFO reports how many sightings New Jerseyans have had. Five counties in New Jersey have no reported sightings of Bigfoot, so I guess you could feel pretty safe in these. They are Atlantic, Bergen, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hudson and Union.

But the rest of the county siding tallies are here from highest to lowest. Check out their stories and see, after reading them, if you’re a believer.

Sussex — 17

Burlington — 14

Ocean — 10

Morris — 6

Passaic — 3

Essex — 3

Cape May — 3

Hunterdon— 2

Middlesex— 2

Monmouth — 2

Salem — 2

Somerset— 2

Camden — 1

Mercer — 1

