It’s not often I get to do a follow-up so quickly after writing an article about a Jersey business opening. It’s my pleasure to do this one.

Just last week, a few days before their grand opening on Saturday, I let you know of a very special type of gym/play place called We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym.

It’s a place to climb, swing, play, and explore like no other. That’s because it’s carefully designed to appeal to all abilities where a neurotypical sibling can play right alongside their brother or sister with autism and each have equal fun.

The equipment they have is fun but scientifically designed to offer the stimulus and motion that helps kids like my two boys Atticus 9 and Cooper 8 regulate themselves. It’s like therapy they’re having too much fun to know they’re getting.

I can tell you not firsthand, because it wasn’t my weekend with the boys, but secondhand the place is amazing. My ex and the boys' stepfather took them for opening day at the Piscataway location, 1642 Stelton Road, Suite 403.

Cooper was immediately greeted by a real live superhero and was in awe.

(Jeff Deminski/Townsquare Media) (Jeff Deminski/Townsquare Media) loading...

Spider-Man taught him how to shoot a web in no time.

(Jeff Deminski/Townsquare Media) (Jeff Deminski/Townsquare Media) loading...

Most comfortable swing ever?

(Jeff Deminski/Townsquare Media) (Jeff Deminski/Townsquare Media) loading...

They have climbing.

(Jeff Deminski/Townsquare Media) (Jeff Deminski/Townsquare Media) loading...

And bouncing.

(Jeff Deminski/Townsquare Media) (Jeff Deminski/Townsquare Media) loading...

And zip lining.

(Jeff Deminski/Townsquare Media) (Jeff Deminski/Townsquare Media) loading...

And did I mention climbing?

(Jeff Deminski/Townsquare Media) (Jeff Deminski/Townsquare Media) loading...

They have swinging.

(Jeff Deminski/Townsquare Media) (Jeff Deminski/Townsquare Media) loading...

And pedaling.

(Jeff Deminski/Townsquare Media) (Jeff Deminski/Townsquare Media) loading...

Even a quieter place to go if your child is feeling overwhelmed.

(Jeff Deminski/Townsquare Media) (Jeff Deminski/Townsquare Media) loading...

And sensory input.

(Jeff Deminski/Townsquare Media) (Jeff Deminski/Townsquare Media) loading...

We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym is awesome.

(Jeff Deminski/Townsquare Media) (Jeff Deminski/Townsquare Media) loading...

What the boys’ mom and stepdad said about being here with your children with autism is I think something all autism parents can relate with. They said here everyone “gets” it and you don’t feel like you have to keep saying “I’m sorry” for the quirky things neurodivergent children do. You feel love and support and acceptance here. It’s a place your child can love and you can be who you are.

I wish We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym much success!

The Top 30 Roller Coasters in New Jersey Happy National Roller Coaster Day! The state of New Jersey is home to the 6th most roller coasters in the United States, spread across 14 thrilling theme parks. Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈