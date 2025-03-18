Best place in NJ for kids with autism to have fun is a big hit
It’s not often I get to do a follow-up so quickly after writing an article about a Jersey business opening. It’s my pleasure to do this one.
Just last week, a few days before their grand opening on Saturday, I let you know of a very special type of gym/play place called We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym.
It’s a place to climb, swing, play, and explore like no other. That’s because it’s carefully designed to appeal to all abilities where a neurotypical sibling can play right alongside their brother or sister with autism and each have equal fun.
The equipment they have is fun but scientifically designed to offer the stimulus and motion that helps kids like my two boys Atticus 9 and Cooper 8 regulate themselves. It’s like therapy they’re having too much fun to know they’re getting.
I can tell you not firsthand, because it wasn’t my weekend with the boys, but secondhand the place is amazing. My ex and the boys' stepfather took them for opening day at the Piscataway location, 1642 Stelton Road, Suite 403.
Cooper was immediately greeted by a real live superhero and was in awe.
Spider-Man taught him how to shoot a web in no time.
Most comfortable swing ever?
They have climbing.
And bouncing.
And zip lining.
And did I mention climbing?
They have swinging.
And pedaling.
Even a quieter place to go if your child is feeling overwhelmed.
And sensory input.
We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym is awesome.
What the boys’ mom and stepdad said about being here with your children with autism is I think something all autism parents can relate with. They said here everyone “gets” it and you don’t feel like you have to keep saying “I’m sorry” for the quirky things neurodivergent children do. You feel love and support and acceptance here. It’s a place your child can love and you can be who you are.
I wish We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym much success!
