Be careful: More than 400 deaths on NJ roads so far in 2019

So far in 2019, there have been 423 deaths in New Jersey related to driving, that's an increase of 3.4% in fatal accidents compared to last year, State Police statistics shows.

Eric Heitman, director of the state Division of Highway Traffic Safety, says their "goal is zero fatalities."

On Oct. 10, law enforcement agencies will promoting safety on the roads.

"I personally reached out to just about every police chief in New Jersey and asked them to cooperate and participate on this day," Heitman said. "Just to get the word out to everyone to be careful."

This year, they are emphasizing pedestrian safety.

"We're asking everyone just to take extra care on Oct. 10 to buckle up observed speed limits and pay attention. Just be exceptionally careful with each other's lives."

Joe Cutter is the senior news anchor on New Jersey 101.5