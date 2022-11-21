Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reviews famous New Jersey pizzeria

Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports has been spending a lot of time in New Jersey lately, rating multiple pizzerias with his “one bite” reviews.

His latest review is of Bricco’s Coal Fired Pizza in Westmont, a pizzeria that was named one of the best in the country earlier this year. Keep in mind that that designation came from actual pizza experts from Italy, not a guy who runs a sports empire.

Portnoy starts his review complaining that his pizza wasn’t ready on time. He then cuts to a dog he had petted.

He then opened the box, remarking that the pizza looked good, but questioning whether it was really coal-fired after examining the underside of the slice.

He took several bites before rendering his judgment, saying that he would give an honest review even though he was ticked about having to wait. He criticized the pizza for not being as crisp as he would like it, saying it was “a little on the floppy side.”

After taking another swipe at their (lack of) hospitality, he closed the box and the video ended.

The verdict: he gave it a 7.9, though saying if someone gave it an 8 he wouldn’t argue.

So, not the best he’s ever given, but a pretty solid score nonetheless; assuming you care what Dave Portnoy thinks. Again, real pizza experts said it was one of the top 50 in the US, so there’s that.

Here’s the video:

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

