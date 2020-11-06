For those of us who live in Ocean County, it’s a common occurrence- loud, ground-shaking noises that cause people to rush to the various community Facebook groups asking what the heck is going on. The answer is almost always the same: they’re training at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

The folks at the base are kind enough to release a schedule of probable “noise days” so that residents can be forewarned and they have posted the November JBMDL Noise Calendar. If you live anywhere close to the base (and I have heard from people in Monmouth County who have heard/felt the explosions) here are the dates when activity is planned so you can plug your ears and hide the dog.

What is described by the base as “abundant noise” will be experienced from Thursday, Nov. 12 through Sunday, Nov. 15 and again from Thursday Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 22. Of course, they add that noise levels are subject to change without notice due to training requirements and weather as clouds can extend the range of sound.

The weekends in November that don’t have “abundant noise” scheduled will experience “moderate noise” and then there are “slight noise” days scattered throughout the weekdays of the month, but I rarely hear/feel those; only on abundant or moderate days. Some people around town complain about the ground shaking and noise, but as you can see in the Facebook comments, others enjoy it as “the sound of freedom!”

