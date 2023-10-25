At least 4 more days of nice, unseasonably warm weather for NJ

The Bottom Line

This week's beautiful weather rolls right along. And our warming trend starts kicking into high gear too.

High pressure is in control of New Jersey's atmosphere. But it shifts away slightly on Wednesday, as a storm system passes just north of us. Just enough for some subtle changes to our weather: Clouds will roll in, and the southwesterly breeze will be slightly more prominent. And that's it.

High pressure to the south is keeping New Jersey's weather dry and warm this week. (Accuweather) High pressure to the south is keeping New Jersey's weather dry and warm this week. (Accuweather) loading...

70s are in the forecast for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. And then we will probably flirt with 80 degrees on Saturday, the warmest day of the week. Record high temperatures may be in trouble later this week.

There are some questions regarding the inevitable cooldown, which is expected in the Sunday-Monday timeframe. Details are still fuzzy on 1.) the timing of potential rain, and 2.) the speed of cooler air arriving. If all goes according to play, it will feel like fall again just in time for Halloween next week.

Wednesday

You may notice a difference already Wednesday morning, as it's not as cold and frosty as Tuesday morning. Temperatures are mainly in the 40s to start the day, with some 30s sprinkled in and some 50s along the coast. I think it is fair to call it a nice October morning — cool, crisp, calm, and dry.

A band of clouds will roll in starting around late morning Wednesday. And skies may look pretty cloudy at times through the afternoon. That will not affect the pleasant character of the day though. And it will not impede our warmup, as highs push into the lower 70s. That is 5 to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

The latest fall foliage picture shows autumnal colors are starting to peak, even as temperatures warm up dramatically this week. (Accuweather) The latest fall foliage picture shows autumnal colors are starting to peak, even as temperatures warm up dramatically this week. (Accuweather) loading...

The chance of a sprinkle into Wednesday night is not zero, but it is close. The best chance for a few raindrops would be in northern New Jersey. (And honestly, it is hardly even worth mentioning.)

Because of the blanket of clouds and a slight uptick in humidity, temperatures will not nosedive Wednesday night. I think we will end up around 50 degrees by Thursday morning. Comfortably cool.

Thursday

The warmup continues, as highs push into the mid 70s. Sky cover on Thursday will be similar to Wednesday — let's call it partly sunny.

Friday

While clouds may linger into Friday morning, it looks like we will clear into sunshine for Friday afternoon. High temperatures will once again reach the mid 70s, a firm 10+ degrees above seasonal normals.

Saturday

I am still convinced that Saturday will be the warmest day of the week. High temperatures will surge to near 80 degrees. (Cooler along the Shore and to the northwest.)

Labor Day Weekend? That would be totally typical. Halloween weekend? Unusual and unseasonable.

I see no weather problems with Saturday at all — a welcome change of pace after seven questionable weekends in a row. Sunshine should dominate through mid-afternoon, before clouds roll in again.

This weekend's weather could turn turbulent. While Saturday stays warm and dry, Sunday could bring rain, clouds, and cooler temps. (Accuweather) This weekend's weather could turn turbulent. While Saturday stays warm and dry, Sunday could bring rain, clouds, and cooler temps. (Accuweather) loading...

Sunday & Beyond

Sunday's forecast will go one of two ways. Either pockets of rain, with clouds and cooler temperatures. Or a continuation of warmth, with clouds and dry conditions. It all depends on the speed and orientation of our impending cold front — which will not actually arrive until Monday.

In fact, Monday will be the better chance of rain, as that frontal boundary passes over New Jersey in the afternoon. The temperature forecast will be tricky again, as thermometers may start to fall rapidly during the day. Highs may be in the 50s. Or the 70s. Take your pick.

Chilly fall weather will move into New Jersey just in time for the start of November. (Accuweather) Chilly fall weather will move into New Jersey just in time for the start of November. (Accuweather) loading...

By Halloween on Tuesday, the weather should simmer down as we settle into our new, cooler air mass. As the sun comes out on Tuesday, it will be a cool and breezy day. (Read: blustery.) High temperatures are forecast to only reach the lower 50s — a far cry from Saturday's 80-degree weather.

