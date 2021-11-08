As he mulls 2nd White House bid, Christie dumps on Trump

Former Governor Chris Christie continues his repudiation of Donald Trump, and warned some of the GOP's biggest donors if the party does not move on from Trump, republicans will not be able to capitalize on some big victories in last week's election.

Christie was speaking before the Republican Jewish Coalition conference this weekend in Las Vegas as he continues to contemplate another run for the White House.

While Trump continues to flirt with another presidential run, the handful of GOP hopefuls invited to speak on Saturday mostly tip-toed around any mention of the former President.

Not Christie.

"Every minute that we spend talking about 2020 -- while we're wasting time doing that, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are laying ruin to this country," Christie told attendees, "We better focus on that and take our eyes off the rearview mirror and start looking through the windshield again."

Once one of Trump's biggest defenders, Christie has been on a campaign to force the Republican Party to abandon the "stolen election" narrative. "We can no longer talk about the past and the past elections," Christie said, "No matter where you stand on that issue, it is over."

However, Christie did say Trump could have a positive role to play in the GOP, though questioned whether he would do so. Christie says if Trump would "tell the truth about the election and move on," he could help republican candidates and not be such a polarizing figure.

Christie has made no secret he is considering another bid for the presidency, but told CNN he would not make a decision until after the 2022 midterm elections. He also says unlike other prominent possibles, Trump will have no influence on his decision. "Anybody who says that they'll step aside for anybody else, I'd say to you, doesn't belong being president," Christie told CNN, "If you don't believe in yourself enough to stand up to anyone, then you can't possibly stand up for everyone."

