Appointments now required for certain services at some MVC offices

In an effort to eliminate the long lines and waits that have plagued MVC offices statewide since reopening in July, customers will have to make an appointment online for some services at 10 of of the 16 offices that are designated as vehicles.

Appointments will be optional in other locations. The change goes into effect Monday, Nov. 2

MVC customers will have to make appointments online for registration or title transfers not eligible for online completion, out-of-state transfers, driver testing and CDL renewal at all licensing center locations, as well as at these vehicle centers:

Cherry Hill

Hazlet

Jersey City

Lakewood

Manahawkin

Medford

Somerville

Springfield (Union County)

Trenton

Turnersville

Wallington

Walk-in service and appointments will be available at the other vehicle centers in East Orange, Newton, Runnemede, South Brunswick, and Washington in Warren County. They'll also optionally accept appointments.

The MVC said demand will be high for appointments and customers may not get their first choices for times and location.

Appointments could also be canceled because a branch is suddenly closed due to an employee testing positive for coronavirus. MVC policy is to close down an office after just one reported case for cleaning and quarantine.

The West Deptford Regional Licensing Center was closed on Friday due to an employee testing positive for coronavirus and will Thursday, November 12. All offices will be closed on Tuesday for Election Day.

The move by the MVC comes ahead of a Senate bill that would force the MVC to go to an online appointment system that allows all drivers to schedule appointments for all services at all agencies.

