Another lost year for Giants fans in NJ. What’s next?

Giant fans were finally put out of their misery last weekend when their season ended last weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles.

They finished with a 3-14 record, the worst in franchise history. They lost 10 consecutive games, the most in franchise history. They did not win a divisional game for the first time in team history.

The Giants were on the wrong side of history far too often for their fan's liking in 2024. What was supposed to be a celebration of the team’s 100th season quickly turned into a living hell.

And unfortunately, it's something their fans have had to endure far too often in recent memory. They lose double-digit games seemingly every year. There hasn't seemed like there was an end in sight for the last decade. Every year seemingly gets worse than the previous one. It's hard to do.

So what comes next? Surely they would have fired their Head Coach and General Manager after a season like this, right?

Wrong! They kept General Manager Joe Schoen and Head Coach Brian Daboll. The pair that have seen their record get worse and worse in their three-year tenure with the team.

It’s looking like an even more bleak outlook for the Giants in 2025. I’m not sure how much longer their fans can endure this. The only guarantee is more planes will be flown at MetLife Stadium next year. And they won’t be kind.

