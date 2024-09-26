America’s most ‘Instagrammable’ towns are right here in NJ

I confess that Instagram is one of my guilty pleasures. Like a lot of people, I can scroll endlessly on a Sunday morning instead of getting to that laundry that needs to be done.

The term "Instagrammable" has caught on to the point businesses are leaning into making sure they have good photo ops. One example is the TiLT Interactive Museum at American Dream Mall, known for its immersive 3-D art displays. Many places at American Dream have been called “Instagrammable.”

Temporary Dumpster recently surveyed 3,000 travelers to ask where the most Instagrammable hidden gem towns are across the United States. Of the Top 100, two are in New Jersey.

Cape May and Lambertville are considered the most Instagrammable.

Cape May ranked #37 on the site. According to Temporary Dumpster

Cape May’s Victorian architecture, pristine beaches, and vibrant colors make it a hidden gem for photography.

Lambertville was not far behind at #47. It was described as a town with

well-preserved 19th-century buildings, scenic river views, and quaint atmosphere” to create a “picturesque setting for capturing the charm of New Jersey’s river towns.

Suppose you’re curious about what was ranked as the very best, most Instagrammable town in the whole country that would be Cold Spring, New York. It’s a professional or amateur photographer’s utopia with scenic views of hiking trails, mountains, and a river.

The beauty of these towns isn’t just in their historic architecture or scenic landscapes but also in the pride they take in maintaining their streets and public spaces. Our survey highlights that travelers are increasingly seeking out these off-the-beaten-path destinations to capture moments that are both stunning and authentically American”, says a TemporaryDumpster.com spokesperson.

With fall foliage coming up, you might want to do a day trip to these two New Jersey towns and get your photo filters ready.

