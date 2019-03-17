All the NJ towns that have said ‘no’ to legal marijuana so far

In the same week that Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders finally reached a deal on legislation for recreational marijuana, another New Jersey community moved preemptively to block sales of weed.

As of March 2019, there are more than 50 local ordinances banning either all marijuana sales and growth, or just recreational forms of the drug. There are also a couple of resolutions discouraging legalization and one municipal referendum, which showed a narrow divide among residents regarding legal weed.

The following is an alphabetical list of local actions taken on the issue:

Barnegat (Ocean County) — A July 2018 ordinance bans any sales, manufacturing, growing, cultivating, or any farming activities related to marijuana.

Berkeley (Ocean County) — A February 2018 ordinance bans the sale of marijuana and paraphernalia across the entire township.

Brick (Ocean County) — The Township Council voted March 12 to adopt an ordinance that bans sales, cultivation, manufacturing or testing of recreational marijuana.

Bridgeton (Cumberland County) — In November 2018, voters narrowly opposed allowing marijuana businesses from operating in their city in a pair of non-binding referendum questions. When asked "Should Bridgeton allow retail facilities of recreational marijuana to operate within city limits?" 1,211 of respondents said "yes," while 1,250 said "no." As for the ballot question "Should Bridgeton allow operation of facilities that cultivate and/or distribute to retail facilities of recreational marijuana within city limits?" 1,186 voters said "yes," while 1,231 said "no."

Bridgewater (Somerset County) — A September 2018 ordinance bans the sale, cultivation, manufacturing and testing of recreational marijuana within the township.

Brigantine (Atlantic County) — A June 2018 ordinance bans the sale of recreational marijuana, and/or paraphernalia.

Carlstadt (Bergen County) — A May 2018 ordinance bans recreational marijuana sales and growth. NorthJersey.com reported Mayor Craig Lahullier said: “We aren’t against medical use. If a company comes in and wants to do a warehouse, as long as they follow the law, we’re not going to fight that."

Chatham Township (Morris County) — An April 2018 ordinance bans marijuana cultivation, production or manufacturing, testing and retail stores across the township.

Chester Township (Morris County) — A November 2018 ordinance bans growing, processing or selling marijuana within the township.

Clifton (Passaic County) — A September 2018 ordinance bans the cultivation, manufacture, warehousing, distribution and sale of marijuana or any derivative or synthetic form of marijuana, "except medical marijuana prescribed by a licensed practitioner and dispensed by a licensed practitioner."

Colts Neck (Monmouth County) — An August 2018 ordinance bans the growing, cultivating, farming, manufacturing, distribution, or selling of medical and/or recreational marijuana.

Cranbury (Middlesex County) — A March 2018 ordinance bans the selling and growing of recreational marijuana in the township.

East Rutherford (Bergen County) — A July 2018 ordinance bans cultivation, manufacturing, warehousing, distribution and sale of recreational marijuana.

Elmwood Park (Bergen County) — An October 2018 ordinance bans all recreational marijuana sales.

Emerson (Bergen County) — An August 2018 ordinance bans all sales or growing of recreational or medical marijuana.

Fair Haven (Monmouth County) — A May 2018 ordinance bans recreational marijuana sales and growing, while allowing for the possibility of medicinal dispensaries within the borough.

Franklin Lakes (Bergen County) — A June 2018 ordinance bans the selling and growing of recreational marijuana, noting the legal exception of "medical marijuana prescribed by a physician and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist."

Freehold Township (Monmouth County) — An October 2018 ordinance bans on recreational and medical marijuana growing and sales.

Garfield (Bergen County) — A February 2018 ordinance bans the sale of marijuana within municipal limits.

Harding (Morris County) — A September 2018 ordinance bans the sale, cultivation, production and manufacturing of marijuana "whether for medicinal or recreational purposes."

Hasbrouck Heights (Bergen County) — A February 2018 ordinance bans recreational marijuana sales, while noting the legal exception for "the sale of medical marijuana having been prescribed by a licensed physician and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist."

Hawthorne (Passaic County) — A March 2018 ordinance bans the sale of medical and recreational marijuana within the borough.

Hazlet (Monmouth County) — A February 2018 ordinance bans the sale and growing of both recreational and medical marijuana.

Highlands (Monmouth County) — A resolution introduced in March 2019 announced intentions to ban the sale of recreational and medical marijuana.

Jamesburg (Middlesex County) — A September 2018 ordinance bans the sale and growth of recreational and medical marijuana.

Lodi (Bergen County) — A June 2018 ordinance bans the cultivation, manufacturing, processing, warehousing, distribution and sale of marijuana, both medical and recreational.

Mahwah (Bergen County) — A June 2018 ordinance bans all marijuana dispensaries, cultivation facilities and manufacturing plants.

Manville (Somerset County) — A May 2018 ordinance bans the sale of both recreational and medicinal marijuana.

Midland Park (Bergen County) — A May 2018 ordinance bans the sale of marijuana, while noting the legal rights of residents authorized to use medical marijuana.

North Caldwell (Essex County) — A February 2018 ordinance bans the growth or sales of recreational marijuana.

North Haledon (Passaic County) — A February 2018 ordinance bans the growth or sales of recreational marijuana.

Oakland (Bergen County) — A November 2018 ordinance bans recreational marijuana sales, cultivation, manufacturing, testing, delivery, dispensing and distribution, while legally exempting "medical marijuana use, dispensaries and caregivers."

Oceanport (Monmouth County) — An April 2018 ordinance bans the growth or sale of medicinal or recreational marijuana.

Old Bridge (Middlesex County) — An April 2018 ordinance bans selling, distributing, cultivating, growing and/or facilitating the use of recreational or medicinal marijuana.

Old Tappan (Bergen County) — A November 2018 law bans recreational and medical marijuana sales.

Palisades Park (Bergen County) — A September 2018 law bans medicinal and recreational marijuana sales.

Parsippany-Troy Hills (Morris County) — A March 2018 resolution strongly opposes marijuana legalization.

Pleasantville (Atlantic County) — An August 2018 ordinance bans the sale of recreational marijuana. But the municipality approved plans for a medical marijuana dispensary in the community.

Point Pleasant Beach (Ocean County) — A December 2017 ordinance bans businesses from selling medicinal and recreational marijuana.

Ramsey (Bergen County) — A February 2018 ordinance bans all marijuana sales.

Ridgewood (Bergen County) — An October 2018 ordinance bans all marijuana sales.

Rumson (Monmouth County) — A March 2018 ordinance bans the sale or growth of medical or recreational marijuana.

Saddle Brook (Bergen County) — A September 2018 ordinance bans recreational marijuana sales, cultivation, manufacturing and testing facilities.

Sea Girt (Monmouth County) — A March 2018 ordinance bans marijuana sales and growth in the community.

Secaucus (Hudson County) — An August 2018 ordinance bans the sale, growth and distribution of recreational marijuana "in the interest of public safety."

Shrewsbury (Monmouth County) — An October 2017 ordinance bans medical marijuana facilities. No ordinance yet on recreational marijuana.

Spotswood (Middlesex County) — A February 2018 resolution passed by the Borough Council strongly opposed marijuana legalization.

Surf City (Ocean County) — A March 2018 ordinance bans the local sale, distribution and growth of marijuana.

Union City (Hudson County) — A February 2018 ordinance bans the operation of facilities that cultivate, manufacture, test, or sell marijuana within the community.

Upper Saddle River ( Bergen County) — A June 2018 ordinance bans the sale and growth of marijuana and related products.

Wall (Monmouth County) — A February 2018 ordinance bans marijuana growing and sales, both recreational and medical.

Wayne (Passaic County) — A September 2018 ordinance bans the sale and distribution of marijuana in the township.

Weehawken (Hudson County) — A February 2018 ordinance bans the commercial sale, growth, distribution, and use of marijuana in retail/commercial establishments

West Caldwell (Essex County) — A September 2018 ordinance bans recreational marijuana sales and growth.

West Long Branch (Monmouth County) — A June 2018 ordinance bans the sale and growth of marijuana.

Westwood (Bergen County) — An October 2018 ordinance banned all marijuana sales but it was vetoed by the mayor, who wanted to pursue medical marijuana.

Woodcliff Lake (Bergen County) — A June 2018 ordinance bans all marijuana sales and growth.

Wyckoff (Bergen County) — A July 2018 ordinance bans marijuana sales, except for medical use "by prescription and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist."

