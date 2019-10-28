Speaking of climate change, the existence (or not) of it is one of the most polarizing topics that exists in America today. There are those of us who believe it’s a total myth, and those who believe it’s there but there’s nothing we can do about it. Then there is the not-so-silent minority; people who understand that there are some things you can control (and should) and other things you cannot.

It is rare to hear me speaking in support of environmental causes. It’s not that I don’t love and care about the environment, it’s just that I think a lot of what we try to do to clean up the environment is penny wise and pound foolish. Most of the ideas the government comes up with are ones that do not pass the “real” science tests.I also feel that a human being’s actual contribution to what people call “climate change” is overblown. I will, however, admit when there are things we CAN do to improve our air and water.

This is why I am fully in support of the DEP and Attorney General Grubir Grewal’s lawsuits against companies who routinely pollute the environment and leave their crap for the lowly taxpayers to clean up. Some companies are notorious for doing this and for many reasons-they create jobs, they contribute to local economy-they are used to being able to get away with it. Some of these companies are accused of illegal dumping of random materials and even discharging chemicals into the water. What is this, the '70s? Have we not learned from so many environmental mishaps throughout the decades that this is completely unacceptable?

These lawsuits are a step toward improving the environment that I can get behind. These are not emotional responses. This is a way to hit offenders where it hurts; right in the pocketbook.

While I’m staunchly against the vapid plastic bag and plastic straw prohibitions (and I think that they are a waste of time and only serve to make people feel good), I do think that litter, particularly “corporate littering” is something we can and should restrict.

Suing companies who assume that they can do what they want and filthy up the air and water for the rest of us is a good plan, an effective deterrent and sends a clear message. This is one environmental initiative that we should actually support. It makes sense, isn’t pie-in-the-sky and can actually affect real change.

