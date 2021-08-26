PHOTOS: These 54 men from NJ were killed in Afghanistan’s 20-year war

At least 54 military service members who were from New Jersey or had past ties to the state died in operations related to the war in Afghanistan before Thursday.

Their average age was 27 years old. The earliest death was recorded in 2002 and the most recent in 2019, with nearly half taking place in 2010 and 2011. The deadliest year was 2010, when 13 died.

Details about each compiled below come from the New Jersey Fallen Heroes Memorial maintained by the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and the Iraq Coalition Casualty Count, an online database and news archive. In some instances, details come from news archives.

Photos come from the New Jersey Fallen Heroes Memorial. There were not photographs available there for all service members.

  • 1

    Steven Checo

    Sergeant, U.S. Army

    Age 22 ... of Elizabeth ... Died on Dec. 20, 2002 in a hostile fire incident in Pakitka province

  • 2

    Kevin Bianchi

    Commander, U.S. Navy

    Age 40 ... of Maplewood ... Died July 16, 2003 in a helicopter crash near Naval Air Station Sigonella in eastern Sicily, Italy.

  • David M. Tapper
    3

    David M. Tapper

    Petty Officer 1st Class, SEAL, U.S. Navy

    Age 32 ... of Atco ... Died Aug. 20, 2003 at Bagram Air Base in Parwan province from hostile fire

  • Thomas A. Walkup Jr.
    4

    Thomas A. Walkup Jr.

    Staff Sergeant, U.S. Air Force

    Age 25 ... of Millville ... Died Nov. 23, 2003 in Bagram in Parwan province in a helicopter crash

  • Steven Plumhoff
    5

    Steven Plumhoff

    Major, U.S. Air Force

    Age 33 ... of Neshanic Station ... Died Nov. 23, 2003 in Bagram in Parwan province in a helicopter crash

  • 6

    Robert C. White III

    Private, U.S. Army

    Age 21 ... of Camden ... Died April 23, 2005 in Kandahar in Kandahar province from non-combat related injuries

  • 7

    Charles D. Robinson

    Captain, U.S. Army

    Age 29 ... of Haddon Heights ... Died June 3, 2005 at Forward Operating Base Orgun-E in Paktika province from hostile fire in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack

  • Christian Longsworth
    8

    Christian Longsworth

    Staff Sergeant, U.S. Army

    Age 26 ... of Newark ... Died May 19, 2006 in the Cahar Cineh District in Uruzgan province from hostile small arms fire

  • 9

    Robert J. Chiomento

    Staff Sergeant, U.S. Army

    Age 34 ... of Pennsville ... Died July 17, 2006 in Khwaja Ahmed in the Kunduz province in a rocket-propelled grenade attack

  • 10

    John A. Quinlan

    Chief Warrant Officer, U.S. Army

    Age 36 ... of Bradley Beach ... Died Feb. 18, 2007 in the Shahjoi district in Zabul province in a helicopter crash

  • Steven R. Koch
    11

    Steven R. Koch

    Specialist, U.S. Army

    Age 23 ... of Milltown ... Died March 3, 2008 in the Sabari District in Khost province from a suicide car bomb

  • William R. Neil Jr.
    12

    William R. Neil Jr.

    Staff Sergeant, U.S. Army

    Age 38 ... of Holmdel ... Died March 21, 2008 in Sperwan Ghar in Kandahar province in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack

  • 13

    Jason D. Mann

    1st Lieutenant, U.S. Marine Corps

    Age 29 ... of Woodlynne ... Died July 17, 2008 in Helmand province from a non-hostile cause

  • 14

    Andrew T. Lobosco

    Staff Sergeant, U.S. Army

    Age 29 ... of Somerville ... Died Aug. 22, 2009 in Yakhchal in Helmand province from hostile fire

  • 15

    Michael P. Scusa

    Sergeant, U.S. Army

    Age 22 ... of Villas ... Died Oct. 3, 2009 in Kamdesh in Nuristan province from indirect small arms fire during a rocket-propelled grenade attack

  • 16

    Christopher R. Hrbek

    Sergeant, U.S. Marine Corps

    Age 25 ... of Westwood ... Died Jan. 15, 2010 in Helmand province in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack

  • Jeremy Kane
    17

    Jeremy M. Kane

    Lance Corporal, U.S. Marine Corps Reserves

    Age 22 ... of Towson, Maryland, but originally from Cherry Hill ... Died Jan. 23, 2010 in Helmand province in an improvised explosive device attack

  • 18

    Marcos Gorra

    Sergeant, U.S. Army

    Age 22 ... of North Bergen ... Died Feb. 21, 2010 at Kandahar Airfield in Kandahar province of a non-hostile cause

  • 19

    Scott W. Brunkhorst

    Sergeant, U.S. Army

    Age 25 ... of Fayetteville, North Carolina, but previously from Bridgewater ... Died March 29, 2010 in the Arghandab River Valley in Kandahar province in an improvised explosive device attack

  • Michael D. Jankiewicz
    20

    Michael D. Jankiewicz

    Corporal, U.S. Army

    Age 23 ... of Ramsey ... Died April 9, 2010 in Zabul in Zabul province in a helicopter crash

  • 21

    Ronald A. Kubik

    Sergeant, U.S. Army

    Age 21 ... of Brielle ... Died April 23, 2010 in the Pul-e-Alam district in Logar province from small arms fire

  • Salvatore S. Corma
    22

    Salvatore S. Corma

    1st Lieutenant, U.S. Army

    Age 24 ... of Wenonah ... Died April 29, 2010 at Forward Operating Base Bullard in Zabul province in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack

  • 23

    John M. McHugh

    Colonel, U.S. Army

    Age 46 ... of West Caldwell ... Died May 18, 2010 in Kabul in Kabul province in a suicide car bomb

  • James M. Weis
    24

    James M. Weis

    Major, U.S. Marine Corps

    Age 37 ... of Toms River ... Died July 22, 2010 in Helmand province in a helicopter crash

  • Pedro A. Millet-Meletiche
    25

    Pedro A. Millet-Meletiche

    Specialist, U.S. Army

    Age 20 ... of Elizabeth ... Died Aug. 22, 2010 in the Arghandab River Valley in Kandahar province in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack

  • 26

    Denis C. Miranda

    Petty Officer 3rd Class (SEAL), U.S. Navy

    Age 24 ... of Toms River ... Died Sept. 21, 2010 in the Daychopan district of Zabul province in a helicopter crash

  • 27

    Francisco R. Jackson

    Lance Corporal, U.S. Marine Corps

    Age 24 ... of Elizabeth ... Died Oct. 19, 2010 in Helmand province from hostile fire

  • 28

    Michael D. Kirspel Jr.

    Sergeant, U.S. Army

    Age 23 ... of Hopatcong ... Died Oct. 27, 2010 in Khwaja Kinti in Faryab province in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack

  • Benjamin G. Moore
    29

    Benjamin G. Moore

    Private 1st Class, U.S. Army

    Age 23 ... of Robbinsville ... Died Jan. 12, 2011 in Ghazni province in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack

  • Ryan A. Gartner
    30

    Ryan A. Gartner

    Specialist, U.S. Army

    Age 23 ... of Dumont ... Died Feb. 2, 2011 at Bagram Air Base in Parwan in a non-hostile incident

  • 31

    Keith T. Buzinski

    Sergeant, U.S. Army

    Age 26 ... of Daytona Beach, Florida, but previously of Hamilton ... Died April 7, 2011 in Logar province from small arms fire

  • 32

    Richard C. Emmons III

    Specialist, U.S. Army

    Age 22 ... of North Granby, Connecticut, but previously of Woodstown ... Died May 31, 2011 in Logar province in a rocket-propelled grenade attack

  • James W. Harvey II
    33

    James W. Harvey II

    Sergeant, U.S. Army

    Age 23 ... of Toms River ... Died June 20, 2011 in Ghazni province from small arms fire

  • Rafael Nieves
    34

    Rafael A. Nieves Jr.

    Specialist, U.S. Army

    Age 22 ... of Albany, New York, but previously of Jersey City and Bayonne ... Died July 10, 2011 in Paktika province when his tank was attacked with small-arms fire and a rocket-propelled grenade

  • Alessandro L. Plutino
    35

    Alessandro L. “Sandrino” Plutino

    Sergeant, U.S. Army

    Age 28 ... of Pitman ... Died Aug. 8, 2011 in Paktia province from small arms fire

  • Nicholas Ott
    36

    Nicholas S. Ott

    Corporal, U.S. Marine Corps

    Age 23 ... of Manchester ... Died Aug. 10, 2011 in Helmand province in an improvised explosive device attack

  • Ryan K. Iannelli
    37

    Ryan K. Iannelli

    1st Lieutenant, U.S. Army

    Age 27 ... of Clarksboro ... Died Sept. 28, 2011 in Helmand province in a helicopter crash

  • Jorge M. Oliveira
    38

    Jorge M. Oliveira

    Staff Sergeant, U.S. Army National Guard

    Age 33 ... of Newark ... Died Oct. 19, 2011 in Pakitka province in an improvised explosive device attack

  • John A. Lyons
    39

    John A. Lyons

    Sergeant, U.S. Army

    Age 26 ... of Seaside Park ... Died Oct. 26, 2011 in Ghazni province from small arms fire

  • Ronald H. Wildrick Jr.
    40

    Ronald H. Wildrick Jr.

    Specialist, U.S. Army

    Age 30 ... of Blairstown ... Died Dec. 11, 2011 in Kunar province in an improvised explosive device attack

  • 41

    Kevin J. Reinhard

    Corporal, U.S. Marine Corps

    Age 25 ... of Colonia ... Died Jan. 19, 2012 in Helmand province in a helicopter crash

  • Osbrany Montes De Oca
    42

    Osbrany Montes De Oca

    Lance Corporal, U.S. Marine Corps

    Age 20 ... of North Arlington ... Died Feb. 10, 2012 in Helmand in hostile fire

  • Joseph D'Augustine
    43

    Joseph D'Augustine

    Sergeant, U.S. Marine Corps

    Age 29 ... of Waldwick ... Died March 27, 2012 in Helmand province in an improvised explosive device attack

  • 44

    Derek A. Kerns

    Corporal, U.S. Marine Corps

    Age 21 ... of Woodstown ... Died April 11, 2012 in an aircraft accident during a military training exercise in Morocco

  • 45

    Leroy Deronde III

    Private 1st Class, U.S. Army

    Age 22 ... of Jersey City ... Died May 27, 2012 in the Chai Wardak district in Wardak province from hostile fire

  • 46

    Raul M. Guerra

    Staff Sergeant, U.S. Army

    Age 37 ... of Union City ... Died July 4, 2012 in Spin Boldak in Kandahar province of hostile fire

  • 47

    Jonathan Batista

    Specialist, U.S. Army

    Age 22 ... of Kinnelon ... Died July 8, 2012 in Zharay in Kandahar province of small arms fire

  • 48

    Jonathan A. Gollnitz

    Sergeant, U.S. Army

    Age 28 ... of Lakehurst ... Died Sept. 26, 2012 in Pul-e Alam in Logar province in an attack by a suicide bomber

  • 49

    Matthew G. Kantor

    Petty Officer 2nd Class, NAVY Seal

    Age 22 ... of Gillette ... Died Nov. 1, 2012 in Zabul province from small arms fire

  • 50

    Christopher M. Monahan Jr.

    Corporal, U.S. Marine Corps

    Age 25 ... of Island Heights ... Died Nov. 26, 2012 in Helmand province in an improvised explosive device attack

  • 51

    Eric D. Christian

    Staff Sergeant, U.S. Marine Corps

    Age 39 ... of Ramsey ... Died May 4, 2013 in Farah province in a "green on blue" small arms fire attack by Afghan security forces

  • 52

    Timothy R. McGill

    Staff Sergeant, U.S. Army

    Age 30 ... of Ramsey ... Died Sept. 21, 2013 at Forward Operating Base Shank in Logar province in a "green on blue" small arms fire attack by Afghan security forces

  • 53

    Mihail Golin

    Sergeant 1st Class, U.S. Army

    Age 34 ... of Fort Lee ... Died Jan. 1, 2018 in the Achin district of Nangarhar province from hostile fire

  • 54

    Michael J. Goble

    Sergeant 1st Class, U.S. Army

    Age 33 ... of Washington Township ... Died Dec. 23, 2019 in the Haji Safarbai area of the Chahar Dara district in Kunduz province

