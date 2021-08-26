PHOTOS: These 54 men from NJ were killed in Afghanistan’s 20-year war

At least 54 military service members who were from New Jersey or had past ties to the state died in operations related to the war in Afghanistan before Thursday.

Their average age was 27 years old. The earliest death was recorded in 2002 and the most recent in 2019, with nearly half taking place in 2010 and 2011. The deadliest year was 2010, when 13 died.

Details about each compiled below come from the New Jersey Fallen Heroes Memorial maintained by the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and the Iraq Coalition Casualty Count, an online database and news archive. In some instances, details come from news archives.

Photos come from the New Jersey Fallen Heroes Memorial. There were not photographs available there for all service members.