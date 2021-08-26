PHOTOS: These 54 men from NJ were killed in Afghanistan’s 20-year war
At least 54 military service members who were from New Jersey or had past ties to the state died in operations related to the war in Afghanistan before Thursday.
Their average age was 27 years old. The earliest death was recorded in 2002 and the most recent in 2019, with nearly half taking place in 2010 and 2011. The deadliest year was 2010, when 13 died.
Details about each compiled below come from the New Jersey Fallen Heroes Memorial maintained by the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and the Iraq Coalition Casualty Count, an online database and news archive. In some instances, details come from news archives.
Photos come from the New Jersey Fallen Heroes Memorial. There were not photographs available there for all service members.
- 1
Steven ChecoSergeant, U.S. Army
Age 22 ... of Elizabeth ... Died on Dec. 20, 2002 in a hostile fire incident in Pakitka province
- 2
Kevin BianchiCommander, U.S. Navy
Age 40 ... of Maplewood ... Died July 16, 2003 in a helicopter crash near Naval Air Station Sigonella in eastern Sicily, Italy.
- 3
David M. TapperPetty Officer 1st Class, SEAL, U.S. Navy
Age 32 ... of Atco ... Died Aug. 20, 2003 at Bagram Air Base in Parwan province from hostile fire
- 4
Thomas A. Walkup Jr.Staff Sergeant, U.S. Air Force
Age 25 ... of Millville ... Died Nov. 23, 2003 in Bagram in Parwan province in a helicopter crash
- 5
Steven PlumhoffMajor, U.S. Air Force
Age 33 ... of Neshanic Station ... Died Nov. 23, 2003 in Bagram in Parwan province in a helicopter crash
- 6
Robert C. White IIIPrivate, U.S. Army
Age 21 ... of Camden ... Died April 23, 2005 in Kandahar in Kandahar province from non-combat related injuries
- 7
Charles D. RobinsonCaptain, U.S. Army
Age 29 ... of Haddon Heights ... Died June 3, 2005 at Forward Operating Base Orgun-E in Paktika province from hostile fire in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack
- 8
Christian LongsworthStaff Sergeant, U.S. Army
Age 26 ... of Newark ... Died May 19, 2006 in the Cahar Cineh District in Uruzgan province from hostile small arms fire
- 9
Robert J. ChiomentoStaff Sergeant, U.S. Army
Age 34 ... of Pennsville ... Died July 17, 2006 in Khwaja Ahmed in the Kunduz province in a rocket-propelled grenade attack
- 10
John A. QuinlanChief Warrant Officer, U.S. Army
Age 36 ... of Bradley Beach ... Died Feb. 18, 2007 in the Shahjoi district in Zabul province in a helicopter crash
- 11
Steven R. KochSpecialist, U.S. Army
Age 23 ... of Milltown ... Died March 3, 2008 in the Sabari District in Khost province from a suicide car bomb
- 12
William R. Neil Jr.Staff Sergeant, U.S. Army
Age 38 ... of Holmdel ... Died March 21, 2008 in Sperwan Ghar in Kandahar province in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack
- 13
Jason D. Mann1st Lieutenant, U.S. Marine Corps
Age 29 ... of Woodlynne ... Died July 17, 2008 in Helmand province from a non-hostile cause
- 14
Andrew T. LoboscoStaff Sergeant, U.S. Army
Age 29 ... of Somerville ... Died Aug. 22, 2009 in Yakhchal in Helmand province from hostile fire
- 15
Michael P. ScusaSergeant, U.S. Army
Age 22 ... of Villas ... Died Oct. 3, 2009 in Kamdesh in Nuristan province from indirect small arms fire during a rocket-propelled grenade attack
- 16
Christopher R. HrbekSergeant, U.S. Marine Corps
Age 25 ... of Westwood ... Died Jan. 15, 2010 in Helmand province in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack
- 17
Jeremy M. KaneLance Corporal, U.S. Marine Corps Reserves
Age 22 ... of Towson, Maryland, but originally from Cherry Hill ... Died Jan. 23, 2010 in Helmand province in an improvised explosive device attack
- 18
Marcos GorraSergeant, U.S. Army
Age 22 ... of North Bergen ... Died Feb. 21, 2010 at Kandahar Airfield in Kandahar province of a non-hostile cause
- 19
Scott W. BrunkhorstSergeant, U.S. Army
Age 25 ... of Fayetteville, North Carolina, but previously from Bridgewater ... Died March 29, 2010 in the Arghandab River Valley in Kandahar province in an improvised explosive device attack
- 20
Michael D. JankiewiczCorporal, U.S. Army
Age 23 ... of Ramsey ... Died April 9, 2010 in Zabul in Zabul province in a helicopter crash
- 21
Ronald A. KubikSergeant, U.S. Army
Age 21 ... of Brielle ... Died April 23, 2010 in the Pul-e-Alam district in Logar province from small arms fire
- 22
Salvatore S. Corma1st Lieutenant, U.S. Army
Age 24 ... of Wenonah ... Died April 29, 2010 at Forward Operating Base Bullard in Zabul province in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack
- 23
John M. McHughColonel, U.S. Army
Age 46 ... of West Caldwell ... Died May 18, 2010 in Kabul in Kabul province in a suicide car bomb
- 24
James M. WeisMajor, U.S. Marine Corps
Age 37 ... of Toms River ... Died July 22, 2010 in Helmand province in a helicopter crash
- 25
Pedro A. Millet-MeleticheSpecialist, U.S. Army
Age 20 ... of Elizabeth ... Died Aug. 22, 2010 in the Arghandab River Valley in Kandahar province in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack
- 26
Denis C. MirandaPetty Officer 3rd Class (SEAL), U.S. Navy
Age 24 ... of Toms River ... Died Sept. 21, 2010 in the Daychopan district of Zabul province in a helicopter crash
- 27
Francisco R. JacksonLance Corporal, U.S. Marine Corps
Age 24 ... of Elizabeth ... Died Oct. 19, 2010 in Helmand province from hostile fire
- 28
Michael D. Kirspel Jr.Sergeant, U.S. Army
Age 23 ... of Hopatcong ... Died Oct. 27, 2010 in Khwaja Kinti in Faryab province in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack
- 29
Benjamin G. MoorePrivate 1st Class, U.S. Army
Age 23 ... of Robbinsville ... Died Jan. 12, 2011 in Ghazni province in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack
- 30
Ryan A. GartnerSpecialist, U.S. Army
Age 23 ... of Dumont ... Died Feb. 2, 2011 at Bagram Air Base in Parwan in a non-hostile incident
- 31
Keith T. BuzinskiSergeant, U.S. Army
Age 26 ... of Daytona Beach, Florida, but previously of Hamilton ... Died April 7, 2011 in Logar province from small arms fire
- 32
Richard C. Emmons IIISpecialist, U.S. Army
Age 22 ... of North Granby, Connecticut, but previously of Woodstown ... Died May 31, 2011 in Logar province in a rocket-propelled grenade attack
- 33
James W. Harvey IISergeant, U.S. Army
Age 23 ... of Toms River ... Died June 20, 2011 in Ghazni province from small arms fire
- 34
Rafael A. Nieves Jr.Specialist, U.S. Army
Age 22 ... of Albany, New York, but previously of Jersey City and Bayonne ... Died July 10, 2011 in Paktika province when his tank was attacked with small-arms fire and a rocket-propelled grenade
- 35
Alessandro L. “Sandrino” PlutinoSergeant, U.S. Army
Age 28 ... of Pitman ... Died Aug. 8, 2011 in Paktia province from small arms fire
- 36
Nicholas S. OttCorporal, U.S. Marine Corps
Age 23 ... of Manchester ... Died Aug. 10, 2011 in Helmand province in an improvised explosive device attack
- 37
Ryan K. Iannelli1st Lieutenant, U.S. Army
Age 27 ... of Clarksboro ... Died Sept. 28, 2011 in Helmand province in a helicopter crash
- 38
Jorge M. OliveiraStaff Sergeant, U.S. Army National Guard
Age 33 ... of Newark ... Died Oct. 19, 2011 in Pakitka province in an improvised explosive device attack
- 39
John A. LyonsSergeant, U.S. Army
Age 26 ... of Seaside Park ... Died Oct. 26, 2011 in Ghazni province from small arms fire
- 40
Ronald H. Wildrick Jr.Specialist, U.S. Army
Age 30 ... of Blairstown ... Died Dec. 11, 2011 in Kunar province in an improvised explosive device attack
- 41
Kevin J. ReinhardCorporal, U.S. Marine Corps
Age 25 ... of Colonia ... Died Jan. 19, 2012 in Helmand province in a helicopter crash
- 42
Osbrany Montes De OcaLance Corporal, U.S. Marine Corps
Age 20 ... of North Arlington ... Died Feb. 10, 2012 in Helmand in hostile fire
- 43
Joseph D'AugustineSergeant, U.S. Marine Corps
Age 29 ... of Waldwick ... Died March 27, 2012 in Helmand province in an improvised explosive device attack
- 44
Derek A. KernsCorporal, U.S. Marine Corps
Age 21 ... of Woodstown ... Died April 11, 2012 in an aircraft accident during a military training exercise in Morocco
- 45
Leroy Deronde IIIPrivate 1st Class, U.S. Army
Age 22 ... of Jersey City ... Died May 27, 2012 in the Chai Wardak district in Wardak province from hostile fire
- 46
Raul M. GuerraStaff Sergeant, U.S. Army
Age 37 ... of Union City ... Died July 4, 2012 in Spin Boldak in Kandahar province of hostile fire
- 47
Jonathan BatistaSpecialist, U.S. Army
Age 22 ... of Kinnelon ... Died July 8, 2012 in Zharay in Kandahar province of small arms fire
- 48
Jonathan A. GollnitzSergeant, U.S. Army
Age 28 ... of Lakehurst ... Died Sept. 26, 2012 in Pul-e Alam in Logar province in an attack by a suicide bomber
- 49
Matthew G. KantorPetty Officer 2nd Class, NAVY Seal
Age 22 ... of Gillette ... Died Nov. 1, 2012 in Zabul province from small arms fire
- 50
Christopher M. Monahan Jr.Corporal, U.S. Marine Corps
Age 25 ... of Island Heights ... Died Nov. 26, 2012 in Helmand province in an improvised explosive device attack
- 51
Eric D. ChristianStaff Sergeant, U.S. Marine Corps
Age 39 ... of Ramsey ... Died May 4, 2013 in Farah province in a "green on blue" small arms fire attack by Afghan security forces
- 52
Timothy R. McGillStaff Sergeant, U.S. Army
Age 30 ... of Ramsey ... Died Sept. 21, 2013 at Forward Operating Base Shank in Logar province in a "green on blue" small arms fire attack by Afghan security forces
- 53
Mihail GolinSergeant 1st Class, U.S. Army
Age 34 ... of Fort Lee ... Died Jan. 1, 2018 in the Achin district of Nangarhar province from hostile fire
- 54
Michael J. GobleSergeant 1st Class, U.S. Army
Age 33 ... of Washington Township ... Died Dec. 23, 2019 in the Haji Safarbai area of the Chahar Dara district in Kunduz province