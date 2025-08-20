While I consider myself more of a “sit on the beach with a drink and listen to a podcast” kind of gal while taking time off, I can’t help but respect the adventure seekers of the world.

According to a study that was just released, 2025 is turning out to be the year of those who are ambitious travelers.

Better Nurse surveyed thousands of people, asking them to name the active destinations they most want to experience this year.

The platform found that people are less likely to sit poolside with a cocktail, and more likely to be more adventurous with activities like biking, hiking, or paddling.

One New Jersey spot ranked high on their list of coveted getaways.

Address: 1480 State Route 23, Sussex, NJ High Point State Park and New Jersey Veterans' Memorial via Facebook loading...

High Point State Park

Sussex, NJ

At the northern tip of the state, High Point lives up to its name. The views from the summit — New Jersey’s highest elevation —sweep across three states, and the trails surrounding it twist through forest, wetlands, and ridgelines.

Hike, bike, or even cross-country ski in winter. Stay in nearby Sussex or Vernon, where rustic inns and mountain lodges keep you close to the trailhead and far from daily noise.

Also place ranking in the top 100 on the list was a well-known Knowlton Township location:

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

Delaware Water Gap

The Delaware Water Gap is where the Appalachian Mountains squeeze the river into something dramatic. This stretch of northern New Jersey is packed with trails that climb high over cliffs, drop into forested ravines, and weave past waterfalls that surprise you with their sound and scale.

The Appalachian Trail runs right through it, but so do dozens of day hikes and paddling routes along the river.

Base yourself in Knowlton Township or nearby Columbia, where you’ll find lodges, riverfront campsites, and old inns with just the right amount of creak in the floorboards. It’s a far cry from the Jersey shore, and that’s exactly why people come.

If you’re looking to take advantage of the few weeks we have left of summer, these could be some great places to check out without having to leave the Garden State!

How much does parking cost at NJ fun spots? It's great to spend time at New Jersey amusements and fun spots. Some places charge to both park and get into an attraction while others offer free parking. (information is as of April 22, 2024) Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

13 cozy, very historic NJ bars and restaurants Not only are these New Jersey spots cozy for a drink and bite to eat - the properties all have roots that go back to the 1700s. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ Mosquitos and what colors make them bite you the most Plus the colors that help repel them. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈