This was just named the adventure capital of New Jersey
While I consider myself more of a “sit on the beach with a drink and listen to a podcast” kind of gal while taking time off, I can’t help but respect the adventure seekers of the world.
According to a study that was just released, 2025 is turning out to be the year of those who are ambitious travelers.
Better Nurse surveyed thousands of people, asking them to name the active destinations they most want to experience this year.
The platform found that people are less likely to sit poolside with a cocktail, and more likely to be more adventurous with activities like biking, hiking, or paddling.
One New Jersey spot ranked high on their list of coveted getaways.
High Point State Park
Sussex, NJ
At the northern tip of the state, High Point lives up to its name. The views from the summit — New Jersey’s highest elevation —sweep across three states, and the trails surrounding it twist through forest, wetlands, and ridgelines.
Hike, bike, or even cross-country ski in winter. Stay in nearby Sussex or Vernon, where rustic inns and mountain lodges keep you close to the trailhead and far from daily noise.
Also place ranking in the top 100 on the list was a well-known Knowlton Township location:
Delaware Water Gap
The Delaware Water Gap is where the Appalachian Mountains squeeze the river into something dramatic. This stretch of northern New Jersey is packed with trails that climb high over cliffs, drop into forested ravines, and weave past waterfalls that surprise you with their sound and scale.
The Appalachian Trail runs right through it, but so do dozens of day hikes and paddling routes along the river.
Base yourself in Knowlton Township or nearby Columbia, where you’ll find lodges, riverfront campsites, and old inns with just the right amount of creak in the floorboards. It’s a far cry from the Jersey shore, and that’s exactly why people come.
If you’re looking to take advantage of the few weeks we have left of summer, these could be some great places to check out without having to leave the Garden State!
How much does parking cost at NJ fun spots?
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
13 cozy, very historic NJ bars and restaurants
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
NJ Mosquitos and what colors make them bite you the most
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.