Adorable New Jersey Girl Scout parodies ‘Fancy Like’ to sell cookies

Man, I wish I was this ambitious when I was a Girl Scout hawking Thin Mints for Troop 1540 in the early 2000s. All I did was sit in front of a Blockbuster Video asking if patrons wanted to buy a box of cookies.

(That anecdote alone just sent me into "Okay Boomer" territory, [kids, ask your parents about Blockbuster Videos] let me get my walker before I continue....)

Youtube screen grab Youtube screen grab loading...

Monmouth County Girl Scout Raven Lee took cookie selling to a whole new level this year. While us shmucks just went door to door shyly asking if our neighbors wanted to buy some peanut butter cookies, this Brownie performed a parody of Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like" to sell her cookies.

You'd recognize the song from its appearance in the annoyingly catchy Applebee's commercial, here's the music video:

The best part of Raven's parody? This was no half-assed effort. There are full on costume changes involved in this video from Troop 573's star Brownie.

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

Fair warning before you watch this video: it's a total earworm, be prepared for it to be stuck in your head for a while.

"Be fancy like a Thin Mint on a date night. Adventurefuls are new, they are out of sight. Get her some Trefoils, which are shortbread. "Toffee-tastic is my favorite!" That's what she said."

As of writing this, Raven is only about one hundred boxes away from her goal. You can help her out by ordering Girl Scout cookies here. As she says in the song, "it's a great Valentine's gift for your schnookies!"

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

7 New Jersey candle scents we need

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.