Addiction crisis continues, here’s how to get help in NJ (Opinion)
My friend Daniel Regan from healingus.org is here for you during this unprecedented crisis. What started as a medical crisis needing attention and smart action has turned into a global economic crisis leaving many vulnerable people to fend for themselves.
If you are battling addiction or know someone who is, please reach out to Daniel and his team at Relevance Behavioral Health. They are getting creative in the battle making sure that everyone stays safe and most importantly gets the help they need and deserve.
Daniel talks about the options for people and families and weighs in on the decision to keep liquor stores open through the pandemic. Don’t miss us every first Wednesday of the month on Facebook.com/NJ1015 for #SpeakingRecovery.
