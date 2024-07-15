NY mayor increases security following Trump assassination attempt

(The Center Square) – In response to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., Saturday evening, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is putting the city on high alert while using the incident to condemn gun violence.

Adams posted on social media Saturday evening that the New York Police Department is increasing security at certain sites across the city.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the NYPD is surging officers to certain sites across the five boroughs,” Adams said.

Among those likely sites is Trump’s New York home base, Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan.

Adams described the assassination attempt as “horrific,” decrying political violence.

“The events that unfolded at today’s rally in Pennsylvania are horrific. Sending my prayers to former President Trump, his family, and everyone who was at today’s event. Political violence has no place in this country,” the mayor posted.

In a later post, Adams took aim at “gun violence,” describing the weapons as dangerous.

“No one should be the victim of gun violence. No one. Today, in Pennsylvania, we witnessed once again the danger of guns in the hands of violent extremists. We must do better for all Americans,” Adams posted to X.

