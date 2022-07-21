NJ dad accused of bullying son to death is indicted on murder charge

A dad accused of killing his own young son by forcing the 6-year-old to repeatedly run on a treadmill has been indicted on a murder charge.

An Ocean County grand jury also indicted 30-year-old Christopher Gregor, now of Monroe, of child endangerment stemming from the treadmill abuse caught on video in Barnegat about two weeks before the child’s death in April 2021.

The boy’s mother, Breanna Micciolo has said that her son was conceived as a result of being raped by the boy's father, who only came into Corey’s life two years prior to the child’s death.

Gregor was charged with child endangerment last summer after prosecutors had viewed video from his previous residence’s gym of the treadmill incident, during which the boy repeatedly fell.

He was then charged with murder this past March after a state expert filed a report with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office deeming the child's death a homicide.

Gregor has remained in Ocean County Jail since then.

The expert said "blunt impact injuries of the chest and abdomen with laceration of the heart, left pulmonary contusion and contusion of the liver" were consistent with ongoing abuse over a period of time — which he did find evidence of, rather than one incident.

He also said that “an acute traumatic injury” happened to the boy's heart, about six to 12 hours before his death.

According to police and child welfare investigators, the brief period that Corey knew his father was marked with repeated abusive behavior, with Gregor referring to the little boy as the “Michelin Man" and telling one of his girlfriends that the boy needed to lose weight.

