2020 has screwed up a lot of things for a lot of people, and now it’s screwing up how you vote. If you’re like most people, you go to your local polling place be it a school, firehouse, etc., and you stand in line and cast your vote.

As you stand in line you look at other voters and decide based on what they look like which way they’re voting. You are angry at the ones not voting the way you will and you feel smarter than them.

If you’re like most people you simply guess at what sounds like a solid name for school board members because you’re far too busy working too many hours to pay too many bills to pay attention to school boards even though you know it’s important for property taxes.

This year because of COVID-19 everything is different. You’re being asked to vote by mail and you don’t even need to request a ballot; they’re just sending them to you. Some dead people are even getting them. If you want to vote twice, ladies you’re in luck if you got married this year because many are getting one ballot in their maiden name and another ballot in their married name. Some completed ballots in NJ have been found discarded in trash. They assure us everything is fine.

Okay, since this is already a farce, I’m playing along and offering my video tutorial on filling out a mail-in ballot.

