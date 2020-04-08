A party song mixtape to blast when this is all over

The way I described it on Tuesday’s show, imagine this pandemic is finally behind us. The shelter in place and social distancing orders have been lifted. You get into your car to head to the place you’ve been longing to go (a crowded again beach at the Jersey shore, your fav bar or restaurant, a concert, a mall), you’re in a finally-got-out-of-quarantine mood. What’s the upbeat party song that always puts you in a good place?

On my list? Tunes like "Rock n’ Roll" by Led Zeppelin, "Don’t Stop Me Now" by Queen, "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers.

Bill had "Walking On Sunshine" by Katrina and The Waves, "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" by Cyndi Lauper, "Fight For Your Right" by Beastie Boys.

You, Your Money, Your Job: Thursday, April 9 at 7 p.m., New Jersey 101.5 is hosting a live discussion on surviving the coronavirus economy, and getting the help you need. Tune in to New Jersey 101.5 FM, listen on the New Jersey 101.5 app, or watch and participate on Facebook Live at Facebook.com/NJ1015.

Callers had the other suggestions that appear in this Spotify playlist. Enjoy some now if your spirit needs lifting or wait until it’s all over and crank up the whole thing. You will get through this and life will be sweet again!

