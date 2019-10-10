A new report suggests New Jersey kids aren’t that fat

Matt Cardy/Getty Images

New Jersey adolescents (age 10-17) land pretty much in the middle of the pack when it comes to national obesity rates, according to a study released by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

As reported on NJSpotlight.com, we rank 22nd in the country with 15% of the 10-17 year olds being considered obese which is just a hair under the national average of 15.3%. The report notes that obesity rates are higher for minority children: for Hispanic youth, the rate is 19% and for African-Americans it is 22.2%; 11.8% of White children are obese and Asian kids are at 7.3%. There’s also a very strong correlation to income; children in families below the poverty level have a 21.9% obesity rate, while children in families that make four times the poverty level are at 9.4%.

Access to fresh, nutritious food is one of the main factors in the disparity, according to the report. I guess it’s no surprise that the state with the highest youth obesity rate is Mississippi, since they seem to be #1 in everything that’s bad; they’re rate is 25.4%, while Utah is the best at 8.7%. For adults in New Jersey, the obesity rate is 25.7%, and while that seems high, it is actually the fourth lowest in the US.

More from New Jersey 101.5

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: obesity
Categories: Deminski & Doyle, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top