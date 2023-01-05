A New Jersey arena is one of the top concert draws in the world

Pollstar, which chronicles tours, venues, and artists, recently released their top worldwide arenas chart for 2022, and a New Jersey arena came in #5. The Prudential Center in Newark finished the year with $85 million in total tickets.

It should be pointed out that this does not include sporting events (it is the home of the New Jersey Devils, after all); just concerts and family events.

The venues ahead of the Rock are: Madison Square Garden at #1, followed by the Kia Forum in L.A., the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and the O2 Arena in London.

2022 MTV VMAs – Show

In an interview with RO-NJ, the Prudential Center’s vice president for entertainment Sean Saadeh said,

The ranking is a testament to the building and the artists that play here, but it’s also a testament to our communities,” he said. “They are really passionate. “We often get that comment from touring shows — even artists who have played a different building in the marketplace. They say: ‘We come over to Jersey, and the fans are just off the chart. They bring it every time.’

Billboard Magazine computes its figures a little differently and they rank the Prudential Center 10th for total gross, MSG is #1 in Billboard’s survey, as well. Each survey has its own cutoff date, making it hard to compare apples to apples.

In both cases, the Pru Center is the second most popular New York area venue, finishing ahead of the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, the UBS Center, and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Center on Long Island.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

