A look through a stunning South Jersey mansion

I’ve highlighted quite a few homes from North Jersey, but here is a stunning mansion in Millville. Actually, there are multiple buildings on the grounds, including stables, kennels, a barn and cottages, but it’s the main estate you’ll want to check out: it’s a 7,000 square foot, six bedroom, seven bathroom mansion, and man, is it beautiful inside.

The list price is $15,900,000 (for the house, all the buildings, and over 2,000 acres) and the property taxes last year were $23,051.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.