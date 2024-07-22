A look inside most expensive NJ home listed for $28 million

It’s baaaaaack.

Big homes with big prices take longer to sell. The posh Colts Neck real estate market is as strong as any other with not a lot of inventory to go around. But finding someone who can afford a $28 million home takes time.

That’s why this home (OK, mansion) on County Road 537 in Colts Neck has been on and off the market several times for three years now. Just think, you’re only one Mega Millions ticket away from living here.

It’s called WellSpring Farm. It’s an equestrian estate sitting on a lush 160 acres. It’s listed with Compass and its broker is Tom Portillo who tells the Asbury Park Press, "It's a world-class property. It's probably a very specific buyer. But buyers who have an interest in equestrian-related activities are drawn to Colts Neck because of the open expanses of land."

Some of the specifics? It has seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. It has a gym. It has its own movie theater. It has a billiards room. It has an amazing wine cellar.

Would you like to take a look inside? Buckle up. You’re going to want to buy that Mega Millions ticket after seeing this.

Compass.com listing Compass.com listing loading...

Here’s what you would drive up to coming home, ornate fountain and all.

Compass.com listing Compass.com listing loading...

If I lived here, there would still be toys left all over this amazing staircase.

Compass.com listing Compass.com listing loading...

But the kids had better stay out of this world-class kitchen.

Compass.com listing Compass.com listing loading...

I wouldn’t even know what to call this room. A library den? One of many living rooms? An ambassador’s office?

Compass.com listing Compass.com listing loading...

Nothing to see here, just a bedroom with multiple chandeliers and a fireplace. You know, something we all have.

Compass.com listing Compass.com listing loading...

How many women would love to re-enact the tub scene from “Pretty Woman” here?

Compass.com listing Compass.com listing loading...

The wine room.

Compass.com listing Compass.com listing loading...

Billiards anyone?

Compass.com listing Compass.com listing loading...

Your own movie theater. Because why not?

Compass.com listing Compass.com listing loading...

A full gym.

Compass.com listing Compass.com listing loading...

We mentioned equestrians, right?

Compass.com listing Compass.com listing loading...

This beautiful home is 25,000 square feet and property taxes are $234,061 a year.

If you’re still not convinced maybe this will do the trick.

