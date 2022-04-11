A great local spot in your town — recommendations by NJ residents

Stopped in the Old Causeway in Mud City next to Beach Haven West over the weekend. We already had dinner planned at our friend's home but we decided to stop in for a beer before dinner. What a great place! Service, selection, street parking, and a lively crowd.

Locally for us in Princeton, the go-to place to stop in for a beer is the Ivy Inn on Nassau Street. Friends of ours recently joined the crew and opened up a pizza kitchen, which we're hoping to try this upcoming weekend.

We stayed the night in the area with friends and for breakfast, we went to LBI. On a recommendation, we sat at the counter at a great breakfast spot, on Long Beach Boulevard in Harvey Cedars, Neptune Market.

As I'm enjoying eggs cooked perfectly on the open griddle behind the counter, regulars were ordering fish and stone crab claws for lunch and dinner at home.

I love a one-stop place at the shore. For year-round residents and renters, it's awesome to be able to walk from home and get everything done — including a hot diner breakfast — in one stop.

Here are recommendations from listeners:

Lisa in Trenton: The Evergreen Dairy Bar in Medford

Peggy in Beverly: Lucille's Luncheonette in Warren Grove

Kathy in Cherry Hill: Jug Handle Inn in Cinnaminson

Lori in Pemberton: Lolo's Kitchen in Pemberton (Lolo is the name she had her grandkids call her because Lori said she was too young to be a grandmother!)

Joey in Bayonne: Morristown Diner in Morristown across from the Train Station

Jerry in Robbinsville: Woody's Town Cafe in Allentown

John in Bridgewater: The Waiting Room in Rahway

Holly in Browns Mills: Shut Up and Eat in Toms River

Brad in East Windsor: Morgan's Island Grill in Hightstown

Joe in South Brunswick: Brunswick Moose Lodge

Charles in Bayville: Grits and Grace in Bayville and Harry’s Smokin BBQ in South Toms River

Elaine in Brick: The White Owl in Point Pleasant

Adrienne in Lake Como: AGB Photography

Christina in Lambertville: Lambertville Estate

Mike in Galloway: Smithville Bakery and Sunryser Restaurant in Absecon

Nino in Bound Brook: Chef Nino at your Table

Brooke in Hamilton: Creations by BLW

Brian in Browns Mills: 12 Farms Restaurant in Hightstown and The Mug Rack in Jackson

John in Manalapan: MSK Home Improvement

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

NJ county fairs make a comeback: Check out the schedule for 2022 UPDATED 4/10: A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2022. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)