A great brunch spot with 3 locations in New Jersey (Opinion)

If you’re looking for an awesome spot to get brunch, consider visiting Toast with locations in Montclair, Red Bank, and Asbury Park.

This weekend I was craving a good breakfast so I decided to visit the Montclair location. I hadn’t been to Toast before, but I had heard great things. This included many people raving about their red velvet pancakes and the carrot cake pancakes. I’m not a red velvet or carrot cake girl but I loved the uniqueness of such dishes. Many say the pancakes are super fluffy, too.

Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media loading...

A popular drink on the menu is the French toast latte, but be prepared, it’s sweet! I ended up getting a vanilla latte, and challah french toast and a side of fresh fruit.

Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media loading...

There are two floors of seating, which fill up pretty quickly, I would recommend calling ahead to get on the waitlist before you arrive. It’s a bit more on the expensive side, but that is comparable to other breakfast spots in Montclair, if you’re in the area it’s worth a try!

If you go ...

Toast — Asbury Park

516 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Toast — Red Bank

45 Monmouth St, Red Bank, NJ 07701

Toast — Montclair

700 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042

