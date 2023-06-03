8 simple boardwalk commandments to follow when you visit New Jersey

Boardwalks are truly an interesting place.

And I mean pretty much any boardwalk at the Jersey Shore. Whether it's Seaside Heights, Jenks, Atlantic City, Ocean City, or any of the other wildly popular boardwalks in Jersey.

It's interesting because you get some amazing views of the sprawling Atlantic Ocean while simultaneously seeing thousands of strangers trying to operate around each other.

For the most part, everything works pretty seamlessly; we follow the basic rules of the road if you will.

People walking northbound are typically on the right side (ocean side) of the boards and people walking southbound are usually on the left side (bay side) of the boardwalk.

That being said, every now and then there's a kink in the system and things start to get thrown off.

I noticed this a lot over Memorial Day Weekend; people left and right were breaking the unspoken, yet generally understood commandments of the boardwalk.

When the boardwalk gets crowded, this is when these commandments become important because in order for everyone to have a good time and enjoy the Jersey Shore boardwalks, we have to work together, right?

It may sound tough, but if you can follow a few simple rules, not only will your boardwalk experience be better, but so will the experience of those around you.

After all, we're all at the Shore for the same reason right? To relax and enjoy everything the Jersey Shore has to offer us!

By the way, if there's a boardwalk commandment you think should be added, email it to me at douglas.buehler@townsquaremedia.com