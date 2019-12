7,500 calls to police, 1,400 arrests — NJ’s most violent schools

Schools in New Jersey placed nearly 7,500 calls to police in the 2017-18 school year resulting in 1,385 arrests of students, state Department of Education data shows.

School districts that year recorded nearly 25,000 incidents involving violence, vandalism, weapons, drugs, and harassment, intidimation and bullying.

Violent incidents were up by 31% from the previous year but state officials cautioned against comparing the two most recent years because this was the first time districts used the state’s new Student Safety Data System to record the stats. The data was released in March.

Among the violent incidents, the most — 4,042 — were described as fights. Another 3,890 were described as assaults. Sexual contact accounted for 326 incidents while sexual assault was reported 34 times.

Among incidents with weapons, the most — 647 — involved a knife or blade. Handguns were involved in just eight incidents.

Among drug incidents, an overwhelming majority — 2,876 — involved marijuana.

Below is a listing of the 25 worst schools in each county and the 25 worst charters.

Schools that made the most calls to police were Passaic High School with 109 calls, Kingsway Regional High School with 86 calls, and East Brunswick High School with 53 calls. Passaic High School, which has more than 3,100 students, had the most calls concerning violence and drugs as well as the most bullying investigation.

Information for each public school and charter in the state can be found at the Department of Education’s New Jersey School Performance Reports website.

School districts made more than 18,700 investigations into harassment, intimidation and bullying as required by the state’s anti-bullying law. About 81% of bullying incidents occurred on school grounds.

Students who were Asian, black, disabled or female were the most frequent targets of bullying and harassment, according to the data.

In the latest state budget, schools got an additional $87.4 million in school security aid. Private schools receive $75 per student in security aid.

25 most dangerous schools in each county

Schools are listed in descending order based on the combined rate of calls to police and incidents of harassment, intimidation and bullying in the 2017-18 year. Use the state's website to search for a specific school.

ATLANTIC

District: PLEASANTVILLE CITY

School: PLEASANTVILLE HIGH

Enrollment: 752

Calls to police: 25

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 21

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 46

District: ATLANTIC CITY

School: ATLANTIC CITY HIGH

Enrollment: 1834

Calls to police: 3

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 166

District: GREATER EGG HARBOR REG

School: OAKCREST HIGH

Enrollment: 977

Calls to police: 34

— Violence: 14

— Weapons: 3

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 12

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 3

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 53

District: HAMILTON TWP

School: WILLIAM DAVIES MIDDLE

Enrollment: 1055

Calls to police: 15

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 5

— Bullying: 4

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 51

District: GREATER EGG HARBOR REG

School: ABSEGAMI HIGH

Enrollment: 1203

Calls to police: 34

— Violence: 12

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 16

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 5

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 40

District: HAMMONTON TOWN

School: HAMMONTON MIDDLE

Enrollment: 878

Calls to police: 12

— Violence: 8

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 3

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 41

District: HAMMONTON TOWN

School: HAMMONTON HIGH

Enrollment: 1375

Calls to police: 35

— Violence: 18

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 8

— Bullying: 4

— Other: 4

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 43

District: BUENA REGIONAL

School: BUENA REGIONAL HIGH

Enrollment: 550

Calls to police: 9

— Violence: 6

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 22

District: EGG HARBOR TWP

School: ALDER AVENUE MIDDLE

Enrollment: 843

Calls to police: 4

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 42

District: BRIGANTINE CITY

School: BRIGANTINE NORTH MIDDLE

Enrollment: 245

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 11

District: HAMILTON TWP

School: GEORGE L. HESS EDUCATIONAL COMPLEX

Enrollment: 1387

Calls to police: 7

— Violence: 5

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 57

District: ATLANTIC CITY

School: TEXAS AVENUE SCHOOL

Enrollment: 550

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 24

District: LINWOOD CITY

School: BELHAVEN MIDDLE

Enrollment: 399

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 17

District: EGG HARBOR CITY

School: EGG HARBOR CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL

Enrollment: 263

Calls to police: 3

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 8

District: MAINLAND REGIONAL

School: MAINLAND REGIONAL HIGH

Enrollment: 1243

Calls to police: 13

— Violence: 7

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 3

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 37

District: ATLANTIC CITY

School: UPTOWN SCHOOL COMPLEX

Enrollment: 583

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 22

District: ATLANTIC CITY

School: NEW YORK AVENUE SCHOOL

Enrollment: 593

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 21

District: ATLANTIC CO SPECIAL SERV

School: ATLANTIC COUNTY HIGH

Enrollment: 147

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 3

District: PLEASANTVILLE CITY

School: PLEASANTVILLE MIDDLE

Enrollment: 772

Calls to police: 6

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 20

District: ATLANTIC CO VOCATIONAL

School: ATLANTIC COUNTY INSTITUTE OF TECH

Enrollment: 1528

Calls to police: 17

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 14

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 32

District: GREATER EGG HARBOR REG

School: CEDAR CREEK HIGH

Enrollment: 885

Calls to police: 8

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 4

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 19

District: EGG HARBOR TWP

School: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP HIGH

Enrollment: 2366

Calls to police: 23

— Violence: 15

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 6

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 40

District: BUENA REGIONAL

School: DR. J.P. CLEARY ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 320

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 8

District: EGG HARBOR TWP

School: FERNWOOD AVENUE MIDDLE

Enrollment: 962

Calls to police: 4

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 20

District: MULLICA TWP

School: MULLICA TOWNSHIP MIDDLE

Enrollment: 321

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 7

BERGEN

District: BERGEN CO SPECIAL SERVICE

School: EMOTIONALLY DISTURBED

Enrollment: 125

Calls to police: 9

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 5

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 15

District: ENGLEWOOD CITY

School: JANIS E. DISMUS MIDDLE

Enrollment: 371

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 49

District: HASBROUCK HEIGHTS BORO

School: HASBROUCK HEIGHTS HIGH

Enrollment: 559

Calls to police: 29

— Violence: 6

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 21

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 38

District: TEANECK TWP

School: BENJAMIN FRANKLIN MIDDLE

Enrollment: 542

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 56

District: ENGLEWOOD CITY

School: DWIGHT MORROW HIGH/ACADEMIES@ENGLEWOOD

Enrollment: 1079

Calls to police: 39

— Violence: 14

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 19

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 3

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 70

District: FORT LEE BORO

School: LEWIS F. COLE MIDDLE

Enrollment: 612

Calls to police: 12

— Violence: 6

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 3

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 40

District: FAIR LAWN BORO

School: THOMAS JEFFERSON MIDDLE

Enrollment: 730

Calls to police: 6

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 5

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 47

District: TEANECK TWP

School: TEANECK HIGH

Enrollment: 1216

Calls to police: 31

— Violence: 8

— Weapons: 3

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 16

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 56

District: TEANECK TWP

School: THOMAS JEFFERSON MIDDLE

Enrollment: 545

Calls to police: 4

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 33

District: WALLINGTON BORO

School: WALLINGTON JUNIOR SENIOR HIGH

Enrollment: 555

Calls to police: 13

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 6

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 23

District: WOOD-RIDGE BORO

School: WOOD-RIDGE JR/SR HIGH

Enrollment: 613

Calls to police: 9

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 7

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 30

District: WESTWOOD REGIONAL

School: WESTWOOD REGIONAL MIDDLE

Enrollment: 416

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 25

District: GLEN ROCK BORO

School: GLEN ROCK HIGH

Enrollment: 754

Calls to police: 17

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 15

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 28

District: FAIR LAWN BORO

School: MEMORIAL MIDDLE

Enrollment: 425

Calls to police: 10

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 6

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 15

District: NORTH ARLINGTON BORO

School: NORTH ARLINGTON HIGH

Enrollment: 505

Calls to police: 11

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 4

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 17

District: ALPINE BORO

School: ALPINE ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 148

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 8

District: HILLSDALE BORO

School: GEORGE G WHITE

Enrollment: 540

Calls to police: 9

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 4

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 4

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 20

District: BERGEN CO SPECIAL SERVICE

School: HEARING IMPAIRED

Enrollment: 131

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 5

District: SADDLE BROOK TWP

School: SADDLE BROOK MIDDLE/HIGH

Enrollment: 767

Calls to police: 17

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 10

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 23

District: EMERSON BORO

School: EMERSON JR SR HIGH

Enrollment: 393

Calls to police: 4

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 16

District: FORT LEE BORO

School: FORT LEE HIGH

Enrollment: 925

Calls to police: 16

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 4

— Bullying: 9

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 31

District: NEW MILFORD BORO

School: NEW MILFORD HIGH

Enrollment: 593

Calls to police: 17

— Violence: 4

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 3

— Drugs: 6

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 4

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 13

District: MIDLAND PARK BORO

School: MIDLAND PARK JR./SR. HIGH

Enrollment: 437

Calls to police: 5

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 4

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 16

District: HACKENSACK CITY

School: HACKENSACK HIGH

Enrollment: 1898

Calls to police: 23

— Violence: 4

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 8

— Drugs: 5

— Bullying: 3

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 64

District: ENGLEWOOD CITY

School: DR. LEROY MCCLOUD ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 575

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 25

BURLINGTON

District: BURLINGTON CO SPEC SERV

School: BURLINGTON COUNTY ALTERNATIVE HIGH

Enrollment: 110

Calls to police: 8

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 3

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 4

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 9

District: MOUNT HOLLY TWP

School: F. W. HOLBEIN MIDDLE

Enrollment: 347

Calls to police: 13

— Violence: 6

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 4

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 37

District: SOUTHAMPTON TWP

School: SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP SCHOOL #3

Enrollment: 259

Calls to police: 10

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 5

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 18

District: LUMBERTON TWP

School: LUMBERTON MIDDLE

Enrollment: 502

Calls to police: 6

— Violence: 5

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 41

District: PEMBERTON TWP

School: HELEN A. FORT MIDDLE

Enrollment: 666

Calls to police: 5

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 56

District: LUMBERTON TWP

School: BOBBY'S RUN ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 284

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 25

District: LUMBERTON TWP

School: ASHBROOK ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 233

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 19

District: PEMBERTON TWP

School: MARCUS NEWCOMB MIDDLE

Enrollment: 314

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 26

District: MAPLE SHADE TWP

School: MAPLE SHADE HIGH

Enrollment: 853

Calls to police: 25

— Violence: 5

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 16

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 45

District: BURLINGTON TWP

School: BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP MIDDLE AT SPRINGSIDE

Enrollment: 938

Calls to police: 20

— Violence: 11

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 4

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 56

District: BURLINGTON CITY

School: BURLINGTON CITY HIGH

Enrollment: 663

Calls to police: 9

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 6

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 40

District: FLORENCE TWP

School: FLORENCE TOWNSHIP MEMORIAL HIGH

Enrollment: 411

Calls to police: 6

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 24

District: NEW HANOVER TWP

School: NEW HANOVER TOWNSHIP SCHOOL

Enrollment: 176

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 11

District: RIVERSIDE TWP

School: RIVERSIDE MIDDLE

Enrollment: 259

Calls to police: 4

— Violence: 4

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 13

District: LUMBERTON TWP

School: FLORENCE L. WALTHER SCHOOL

Enrollment: 231

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 15

District: BURLINGTON CO VOCATIONAL

School: BURLINGTON COUNTY INSTITUTE OF TECH - MEDFORD

Enrollment: 761

Calls to police: 16

— Violence: 8

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 33

District: BURLINGTON CITY

School: WILBUR WATTS INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL

Enrollment: 422

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 24

District: WILLINGBORO TWP

School: WILLINGBORO MEMORIAL MIDDLE

Enrollment: 735

Calls to police: 4

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 40

District: TABERNACLE TWP

School: KENNETH R. OLSON MIDDLE

Enrollment: 336

Calls to police: 6

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 14

District: BORDENTOWN REGIONAL

School: BORDENTOWN REGIONAL HIGH

Enrollment: 739

Calls to police: 17

— Violence: 8

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 8

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 24

District: CINNAMINSON TWP

School: CINNAMINSON MIDDLE

Enrollment: 564

Calls to police: 12

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 7

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 19

District: WILLINGBORO TWP

School: W. R. JAMES SR. ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 437

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 21

District: LENAPE REGIONAL

School: SENECA HIGH

Enrollment: 1137

Calls to police: 34

— Violence: 4

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 3

— Drugs: 13

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 12

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 24

District: EVESHAM TWP

School: FRANCES DEMASI MIDDLE

Enrollment: 767

Calls to police: 15

— Violence: 13

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 24

District: PEMBERTON TWP

School: PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP HIGH

Enrollment: 971

Calls to police: 9

— Violence: 4

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 3

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 40

CAMDEN

District: LINDENWOLD BORO

School: LINDENWOLD MIDDLE

Enrollment: 779

Calls to police: 17

— Violence: 6

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 3

— Bullying: 5

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 72

District: WATERFORD TWP

School: WATERFORD ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 330

Calls to police: 8

— Violence: 7

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 28

District: AUDUBON BORO

School: AUDUBON JUNIOR/SENIOR HIGH

Enrollment: 815

Calls to police: 35

— Violence: 11

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 22

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 53

District: OAKLYN BORO

School: OAKLYN PUBLIC SCHOOL

Enrollment: 357

Calls to police: 11

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 5

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 25

District: BROOKLAWN BORO

School: ALICE COSTELLO ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 314

Calls to police: 5

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 3

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 23

District: CLEMENTON BORO

School: CLEMENTON ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 457

Calls to police: 5

— Violence: 4

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 35

District: BLACK HORSE PIKE REGIONAL

School: TIMBER CREEK REGIONAL HIGH

Enrollment: 1153

Calls to police: 48

— Violence: 21

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 4

— Drugs: 13

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 9

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 42

District: PINE HILL BORO

School: PINE HILL MIDDLE

Enrollment: 363

Calls to police: 4

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 24

District: LINDENWOLD BORO

School: LINDENWOLD HIGH

Enrollment: 556

Calls to police: 8

— Violence: 6

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 30

District: HADDON HEIGHTS BORO

School: HADDON HEIGHTS JR./SR. HIGH

Enrollment: 850

Calls to police: 30

— Violence: 9

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 8

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 11

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 25

District: LAWNSIDE BORO

School: LAWNSIDE SCHOOL

Enrollment: 307

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 19

District: MOUNT EPHRAIM BORO

School: RAYMOND W. KERSHAW SCHOOL

Enrollment: 158

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 9

District: SOMERDALE BORO

School: SOMERDALE PARK SCHOOL

Enrollment: 492

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 26

District: STERLING HIGH SCHOOL DIST

School: STERLING HIGH

Enrollment: 952

Calls to police: 24

— Violence: 6

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 12

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 27

District: WINSLOW TWP

School: WINSLOW TOWNSHIP MIDDLE

Enrollment: 719

Calls to police: 5

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 32

District: BLACK HORSE PIKE REGIONAL

School: HIGHLAND REGIONAL HIGH

Enrollment: 1192

Calls to police: 14

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 3

— Drugs: 7

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 47

District: VOORHEES TWP

School: VOORHEES MIDDLE

Enrollment: 1037

Calls to police: 38

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 36

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 15

District: COLLINGSWOOD BORO

School: COLLINGSWOOD MIDDLE

Enrollment: 404

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 19

District: BELLMAWR BORO

School: BELL OAKS UPPER ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 477

Calls to police: 10

— Violence: 6

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 13

District: WINSLOW TWP

School: WINSLOW TOWNSHIP HIGH

Enrollment: 1253

Calls to police: 27

— Violence: 11

— Weapons: 3

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 7

— Bullying: 4

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 33

District: GLOUCESTER CITY

School: GLOUCESTER CITY JR. SR. HIGH

Enrollment: 491

Calls to police: 9

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 3

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 4

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 14

District: RUNNEMEDE BORO

School: MARY E. VOLZ ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 488

Calls to police: 5

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 17

District: BLACK HORSE PIKE REGIONAL

School: TRITON REGIONAL HIGH

Enrollment: 1099

Calls to police: 21

— Violence: 4

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 7

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 6

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 28

District: GLOUCESTER TWP

School: ERIAL ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 675

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 30

District: WATERFORD TWP

School: THOMAS RICHARDS ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 270

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 12

CAPE MAY

District: LOWER CAPE MAY REGIONAL

School: LOWER CAPE MAY REGIONAL HIGH

Enrollment: 842

Calls to police: 26

— Violence: 13

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 11

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 65

District: CAPE MAY CO VOCATIONAL

School: CAPE MAY COUNTY TECHNICAL HIGH

Enrollment: 611

Calls to police: 16

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 13

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 33

District: WILDWOOD CITY

School: WILDWOOD MIDDLE

Enrollment: 168

Calls to police: 4

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 6

District: MIDDLE TWP

School: MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH

Enrollment: 710

Calls to police: 9

— Violence: 5

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 28

District: MIDDLE TWP

School: MIDDLE TOWNSHIP ELEMENTARY #4

Enrollment: 538

Calls to police: 5

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 16

District: LOWER CAPE MAY REGIONAL

School: RICHARD M. TEITELMAN MIDDLE

Enrollment: 458

Calls to police: 6

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 3

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 8

District: WILDWOOD CITY

School: GLENWOOD AVENUE ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 483

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 13

District: OCEAN CITY

School: OCEAN CITY HIGH

Enrollment: 1251

Calls to police: 15

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 12

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 18

District: LOWER TWP

School: SANDMAN CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL

Enrollment: 448

Calls to police: 4

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 7

District: CAPE MAY CO SPECIAL SERV

School: OCEAN ACADEMY

Enrollment: 139

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 2

District: LOWER TWP

School: CARL T. MITNICK SCHOOL

Enrollment: 399

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 6

District: MIDDLE TWP

School: MIDDLE TOWNSHIP ELEMENTARY #2

Enrollment: 537

Calls to police: 3

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 3

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 5

District: OCEAN CITY

School: OCEAN CITY INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL

Enrollment: 528

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 7

District: UPPER TWP

School: UPPER TOWNSHIP ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 459

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 6

District: UPPER TWP

School: UPPER TOWNSHIP MIDDLE

Enrollment: 475

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 6

District: NORTH WILDWOOD CITY

School: MARGARET MACE ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 206

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 2

District: WILDWOOD CREST BORO

School: CREST MEMORIAL SCHOOL

Enrollment: 277

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 2

District: LOWER TWP

School: MAUD ABRAMS SCHOOL

Enrollment: 442

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 3

District: WOODBINE BORO

School: WOODBINE ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 199

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 1

District: UPPER TWP

School: UPPER TOWNSHIP PRIMARY

Enrollment: 488

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 1

District: DENNIS TWP

School: DENNIS TOWNSHIP PRIMARY

Enrollment: 287

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 0

District: CAPE MAY CITY

School: CAPE MAY CITY ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 143

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 0

District: DENNIS TWP

School: DENNIS TOWNSHIP ELEMENTARY/MIDDLES

Enrollment: 273

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 0

District: WEST CAPE MAY BORO

School: WEST CAPE MAY ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 102

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 0

District: LOWER TWP

School: DAVID C. DOUGLASS MEMORIAL SCHOOL

Enrollment: 405

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 0

CUMBERLAND

District: BRIDGETON CITY

School: CHERRY STREET SCHOOL

Enrollment: 573

Calls to police: 5

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 90

District: BRIDGETON CITY

School: WEST AVENUE SCHOOL

Enrollment: 720

Calls to police: 13

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 8

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 82

District: BRIDGETON CITY

School: BROAD STREET SCHOOL

Enrollment: 968

Calls to police: 13

— Violence: 4

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 4

— Bullying: 3

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 102

District: BRIDGETON CITY

School: BRIDGETON HIGH

Enrollment: 1299

Calls to police: 31

— Violence: 11

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 6

— Bullying: 4

— Other: 8

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 122

District: MILLVILLE CITY

School: SILVER RUN ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 555

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 64

District: MILLVILLE CITY

School: LAKESIDE MIDDLE

Enrollment: 1058

Calls to police: 29

— Violence: 22

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 4

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 88

District: MILLVILLE CITY

School: R. M. BACON ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 303

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 26

District: MILLVILLE CITY

School: MILLVILLE SENIOR HIGH

Enrollment: 915

Calls to police: 21

— Violence: 7

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 7

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 3

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 56

District: BRIDGETON CITY

School: QUARTER MILE LANE SCHOOL

Enrollment: 736

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 57

District: VINELAND CITY

School: THOMAS W. WALLACE JR. MIDDLE

Enrollment: 821

Calls to police: 11

— Violence: 4

— Weapons: 5

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 52

District: COMMERCIAL TWP

School: PORT NORRIS MIDDLE

Enrollment: 160

Calls to police: 3

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 9

District: CUMBERLAND REGIONAL

School: CUMBERLAND REGIONAL HIGH

Enrollment: 1102

Calls to police: 13

— Violence: 8

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 5

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 56

District: MILLVILLE CITY

School: MEMORIAL HIGH

Enrollment: 754

Calls to police: 3

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 43

District: VINELAND CITY

School: VETERANS MEMORIAL MIDDLE

Enrollment: 804

Calls to police: 11

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 35

District: DEERFIELD TWP

School: DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP SCHOOL

Enrollment: 335

Calls to police: 8

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 4

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 10

District: BRIDGETON CITY

School: BUCKSHUTEM ROAD SCHOOL

Enrollment: 599

Calls to police: 3

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 25

District: VINELAND CITY

School: DR. WILLIAM MENNIES ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 602

Calls to police: 3

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 24

District: MILLVILLE CITY

School: MOUNT PLEASANT ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 239

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 9

District: VINELAND CITY

School: VINELAND SENIOR HIGH

Enrollment: 2481

Calls to police: 21

— Violence: 6

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 3

— Drugs: 10

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 77

District: DOWNE TWP

School: DOWNE TOWNSHIP ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 186

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 7

District: VINELAND CITY

School: ANTHONY ROSSI MIDDLE

Enrollment: 593

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 20

District: FAIRFIELD TWP

School: FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP SCHOOL

Enrollment: 518

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 17

District: CUMBERLAND CO VOCATIONAL

School: JOHN F. SCARPA TECHNICAL EDUCATION CENTER OF CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Enrollment: 544

Calls to police: 6

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 9

District: VINELAND CITY

School: GLORIA M SABATER ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 782

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 20

District: BRIDGETON CITY

School: INDIAN AVE SCHOOL

Enrollment: 650

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 15

ESSEX

District: NEWARK CITY

School: MALCOLM X SHABAZZ HIGH

Enrollment: 477

Calls to police: 22

— Violence: 7

— Weapons: 4

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 6

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 69

District: NEWARK CITY

School: BARRINGER ARTS HIGH

Enrollment: 659

Calls to police: 17

— Violence: 5

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 5

— Drugs: 3

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 63

District: MONTCLAIR TOWN

School: RENAISSANCE MIDDLE AT THE RAND BUILDING

Enrollment: 275

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 22

District: NEWARK CITY

School: RAFAEL HERNANDEZ SCHOOL

Enrollment: 788

Calls to police: 10

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 3

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 47

District: NUTLEY TOWN

School: NUTLEY HIGH

Enrollment: 1210

Calls to police: 16

— Violence: 8

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 3

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 66

District: EAST ORANGE

School: JOHNNIE L. COCHRAN JR. ACADEMY

Enrollment: 207

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 10

District: NEWARK CITY

School: CAMDEN STREET ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 662

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 34

District: NEWARK CITY

School: UNIVERSITY HIGH

Enrollment: 539

Calls to police: 7

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 19

District: NEWARK CITY

School: WEEQUAHIC HIGH

Enrollment: 378

Calls to police: 4

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 14

District: NEWARK CITY

School: UPLIFT ACADEMY

Enrollment: 106

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 5

District: IRVINGTON TOWNSHIP

School: IRVINGTON HIGH

Enrollment: 1398

Calls to police: 3

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 62

District: SOUTH ORANGE-MAPLEWOOD

School: SOUTH ORANGE MIDDLE

Enrollment: 806

Calls to police: 4

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 33

District: NEWARK CITY

School: DR WILLIAM H HORTON ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 750

Calls to police: 8

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 25

District: CITY OF ORANGE TWP

School: ORANGE PREPARATORY ACADEMY

Enrollment: 592

Calls to police: 5

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 21

District: WEST ESSEX REGIONAL

School: WEST ESSEX MIDDLE

Enrollment: 557

Calls to police: 11

— Violence: 4

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 4

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 13

District: SOUTH ORANGE-MAPLEWOOD

School: MAPLEWOOD MIDDLE

Enrollment: 748

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 32

District: MONTCLAIR TOWN

School: GLENFIELD MIDDLE

Enrollment: 635

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 27

District: WEST ESSEX REGIONAL

School: WEST ESSEX HIGH

Enrollment: 1109

Calls to police: 19

— Violence: 5

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 10

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 27

District: NEWARK CITY

School: BARD EARLY COLLEGE HIGH

Enrollment: 345

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 14

District: CALDWELL-WEST CALDWELL

School: JAMES CALDWELL HIGH

Enrollment: 808

Calls to police: 11

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 10

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 21

District: BELLEVILLE TOWN

School: BELLEVILLE HIGH

Enrollment: 1374

Calls to police: 23

— Violence: 7

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 10

— Bullying: 3

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 30

District: SOUTH ORANGE-MAPLEWOOD

School: COLUMBIA HIGH

Enrollment: 1981

Calls to police: 27

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 4

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 21

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 48

District: EAST ORANGE

School: DIONNE WARWICK INSTITUTE

Enrollment: 478

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 17

District: VERONA BORO

School: VERONA HIGH

Enrollment: 691

Calls to police: 8

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 3

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 18

District: WEST ORANGE TOWN

School: LIBERTY MIDDLE

Enrollment: 525

Calls to police: 3

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 16

GLOUCESTER

District: KINGSWAY REGIONAL

School: KINGSWAY REGIONAL HIGH

Enrollment: 1737

Calls to police: 86

— Violence: 17

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 7

— Drugs: 43

— Bullying: 6

— Other: 12

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 88

District: CLAYTON BORO

School: CLAYTON MIDDLE

Enrollment: 346

Calls to police: 6

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 28

District: WOODBURY CITY

School: WOODBURY JR-SR HIGH

Enrollment: 684

Calls to police: 5

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 3

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 50

District: WEST DEPTFORD TWP

School: WEST DEPTFORD MIDDLE

Enrollment: 900

Calls to police: 24

— Violence: 14

— Weapons: 4

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 39

District: LOGAN TWP

School: LOGAN MIDDLE

Enrollment: 247

Calls to police: 5

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 12

District: GLOUCESTER CO SPEC SERV

School: BANKBRIDGE REGIONAL SCHOOL

Enrollment: 641

Calls to police: 14

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 3

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 6

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 28

District: KINGSWAY REGIONAL

School: KINGSWAY REGIONAL MIDDLE

Enrollment: 962

Calls to police: 7

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 6

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 54

District: GLOUCESTER CO VOCATIONAL

School: GLOUCESTER COUNTY INSTITUTE OF TECH

Enrollment: 1382

Calls to police: 25

— Violence: 4

— Weapons: 7

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 13

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 61

District: WASHINGTON TWP

School: BUNKER HILL MIDDLE

Enrollment: 592

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 33

District: WEST DEPTFORD TWP

School: WEST DEPTFORD HIGH

Enrollment: 864

Calls to police: 20

— Violence: 6

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 11

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 25

District: GLASSBORO

School: GLASSBORO HIGH

Enrollment: 523

Calls to police: 9

— Violence: 5

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 18

District: GLASSBORO

School: THOMAS E. BOWE SCHOOL

Enrollment: 453

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 20

District: PAULSBORO BORO

School: PAULSBORO HIGH

Enrollment: 311

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 13

District: DELSEA REGIONAL H.S DIST.

School: DELSEA REGIONAL HIGH

Enrollment: 1088

Calls to police: 15

— Violence: 10

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 4

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 37

District: MONROE TWP

School: WILLIAMSTOWN HIGH

Enrollment: 1857

Calls to police: 38

— Violence: 11

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 16

— Bullying: 8

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 49

District: DELSEA REGIONAL H.S DIST.

School: DELSEA REGIONAL MIDDLE

Enrollment: 533

Calls to police: 5

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 18

District: FRANKLIN TWP

School: MAIN ROAD SCHOOL

Enrollment: 420

Calls to police: 8

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 10

District: WOODBURY CITY

School: EVERGREEN AVENUE ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 352

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 13

District: GREENWICH TWP

School: NEHAUNSEY MIDDLE

Enrollment: 136

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 5

District: PITMAN BORO

School: PITMAN MIDDLE

Enrollment: 301

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 10

District: DEPTFORD TWP

School: DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP HIGH

Enrollment: 1072

Calls to police: 13

— Violence: 8

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 26

District: MONROE TWP

School: WILLIAMSTOWN MIDDLE

Enrollment: 1924

Calls to police: 12

— Violence: 5

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 5

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 55

District: PAULSBORO BORO

School: LOUDENSLAGER ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 290

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 9

District: FRANKLIN TWP

School: CAROLINE L. REUTTER SCHOOL

Enrollment: 410

Calls to police: 5

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 9

District: WASHINGTON TWP

School: CHESTNUT RIDGE MIDDLE

Enrollment: 690

Calls to police: 6

— Violence: 4

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 17

HUDSON

District: JERSEY CITY

School: EZRA L. NOLAN SCHOOL

Enrollment: 256

Calls to police: 10

— Violence: 4

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 6

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 28

District: WEEHAWKEN TWP

School: WEEHAWKEN HIGH

Enrollment: 549

Calls to police: 7

— Violence: 4

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 30

District: HARRISON TOWN

School: HARRISON HIGH

Enrollment: 707

Calls to police: 14

— Violence: 6

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 5

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 30

District: HOBOKEN CITY

School: HOBOKEN HIGH

Enrollment: 401

Calls to police: 8

— Violence: 4

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 3

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 15

District: JERSEY CITY

School: LINCOLN HIGH

Enrollment: 630

Calls to police: 3

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 31

District: KEARNY TOWN

School: KEARNY HIGH

Enrollment: 1720

Calls to police: 28

— Violence: 12

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 3

— Drugs: 11

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 60

District: UNION CITY

School: UNION HILL MIDDLE

Enrollment: 861

Calls to police: 8

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 31

District: JERSEY CITY

School: INNOVATION HIGH

Enrollment: 303

Calls to police: 3

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 10

District: UNION CITY

School: JOSE MARTI FRESHMAN ACADEMY

Enrollment: 641

Calls to police: 12

— Violence: 7

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 3

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 12

District: NORTH BERGEN TWP

School: MCKINLEY ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 359

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 11

District: WEEHAWKEN TWP

School: THEODORE ROOSEVELT SCHOOL

Enrollment: 392

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 14

District: JERSEY CITY

School: HENRY SNYDER HIGH

Enrollment: 765

Calls to police: 4

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 22

District: SECAUCUS TOWN

School: SECAUCUS HIGH

Enrollment: 634

Calls to police: 4

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 17

District: GUTTENBERG TOWN

School: ANNA L. KLEIN

Enrollment: 978

Calls to police: 5

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 27

District: KEARNY TOWN

School: LINCOLN MIDDLE

Enrollment: 912

Calls to police: 9

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 4

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 20

District: JERSEY CITY

School: WILLIAM L DICKINSON HIGH

Enrollment: 1692

Calls to police: 15

— Violence: 6

— Weapons: 6

— Vandalism: 3

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 37

District: JERSEY CITY

School: WHITNEY M. YOUNG, JR. SCHOOL

Enrollment: 713

Calls to police: 3

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 17

District: NORTH BERGEN TWP

School: JOHN F KENNEDY ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 546

Calls to police: 10

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 9

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 5

District: WEST NEW YORK TOWN

School: MEMORIAL HIGH

Enrollment: 1895

Calls to police: 11

— Violence: 8

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 38

District: NORTH BERGEN TWP

School: NORTH BERGEN HIGH

Enrollment: 2355

Calls to police: 23

— Violence: 9

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 7

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 3

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 34

District: JERSEY CITY

School: DR. MAY ANGELOU ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 793

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 17

District: JERSEY CITY

School: DR. MICHAEL CONTI SCHOOL

Enrollment: 667

Calls to police: 5

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 10

District: JERSEY CITY

School: CHAPLAIN CHARLES WATTERS SCHOOL

Enrollment: 770

Calls to police: 4

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 13

District: HOBOKEN CITY

School: HOBOKEN MIDDLE

Enrollment: 182

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 4

District: UNION CITY

School: THOMAS A EDISON ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 1087

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 21

HUNTERDON

District: SOUTH HUNTERDON REGIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

School: SOUTH HUNTERDON REGIONAL HIGH

Enrollment: 438

Calls to police: 6

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 3

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 20

District: FLEMINGTON-RARITAN REG

School: ROBERT HUNTER ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 361

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 18

District: N HUNT/VOORHEES REGIONAL

School: VOORHEES HIGH

Enrollment: 991

Calls to police: 7

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 5

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 43

District: N HUNT/VOORHEES REGIONAL

School: NORTH HUNTERDON HIGH

Enrollment: 1596

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 66

District: FLEMINGTON-RARITAN REG

School: BARLEY SHEAF ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 342

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 14

District: HUNTERDON CO VOCATIONAL

School: HUNTERDON POLYTECH BARTLES CORNER CAMPUS

Enrollment: 102

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 2

District: BETHLEHEM TWP

School: ETHEL HOPPOCK MIDDLE

Enrollment: 147

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 3

District: CLINTON TWP

School: CLINTON TOWNSHIP MIDDLE

Enrollment: 340

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 9

District: DELAWARE VALLEY REGIONAL

School: DELAWARE VALLEY REGIONAL HIGH

Enrollment: 694

Calls to police: 5

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 17

District: UNION TWP

School: UNION TOWNSHIP MIDDLE

Enrollment: 225

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 5

District: HUNTERDON CENTRAL REG

School: HUNTERDON CENTRAL REGIONAL HIGH DISTRICT

Enrollment: 2859

Calls to police: 31

— Violence: 18

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 4

— Drugs: 8

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 48

District: FRENCHTOWN BORO

School: FRENCHTOWN ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 130

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 2

District: HOLLAND TWP

School: HOLLAND TOWNSHIP ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 567

Calls to police: 3

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 10

District: READINGTON TWP

School: READINGTON MIDDLE

Enrollment: 570

Calls to police: 3

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 10

District: FLEMINGTON-RARITAN REG

School: J.P. CASE MIDDLE

Enrollment: 765

Calls to police: 4

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 12

District: FRANKLIN TWP

School: FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP SCHOOL

Enrollment: 293

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 6

District: LEBANON BORO

School: LEBANON BOROUGH SCHOOL

Enrollment: 106

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 2

District: CLINTON TWP

School: ROUND VALLEY

Enrollment: 429

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 8

District: ALEXANDRIA TWP

School: ALEXANDRIA MIDDLE

Enrollment: 282

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 5

District: HUNTERDON CO VOCATIONAL

School: HUNTERDON COUNTY VOCATIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT CENTRAL CAMPUS

Enrollment: 115

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 2

District: FLEMINGTON-RARITAN REG

School: READING-FLEMING INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL

Enrollment: 762

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 11

District: FLEMINGTON-RARITAN REG

School: FRANCIS A. DESMARES ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 427

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 6

District: CLINTON TOWN

School: CLINTON PUBLIC SCHOOL

Enrollment: 447

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 5

District: READINGTON TWP

School: HOLLAND BROOK SCHOOL

Enrollment: 333

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 4

District: KINGWOOD TWP

School: KINGWOOD TOWNSHIP SCHOOL

Enrollment: 334

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 2

MERCER

District: TRENTON CITY

School: JOYCE KILMER MIDDLE

Enrollment: 398

Calls to police: 9

— Violence: 4

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 4

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 100

District: TRENTON CITY

School: LUIS MUNOZ-RIVERA MS

Enrollment: 454

Calls to police: 5

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 36

District: HAMILTON TWP

School: LALOR ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 245

Calls to police: 4

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 17

District: HAMILTON TWP

School: RICHARD C CROCKETT MIDDLE

Enrollment: 797

Calls to police: 11

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 3

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 49

District: HAMILTON TWP

School: EMILY C. REYNOLDS MIDDLE

Enrollment: 911

Calls to police: 11

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 3

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 51

District: EAST WINDSOR REGIONAL

School: MELVIN H. KREPS MIDDLE

Enrollment: 1227

Calls to police: 5

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 3

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 77

District: HAMILTON TWP

School: HAMILTON NORTH - NOTTINGHAM

Enrollment: 1195

Calls to police: 32

— Violence: 10

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 16

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 3

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 47

District: HAMILTON TWP

School: HAMILTON EAST - STEINERT

Enrollment: 1214

Calls to police: 29

— Violence: 11

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 10

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 5

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 31

District: PRINCETON REGIONAL

School: JOHN WITHERSPOON MIDDLE

Enrollment: 721

Calls to police: 8

— Violence: 4

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 27

District: MERCER CO SPECIAL SERVICE

School: MERCER HIGH

Enrollment: 249

Calls to police: 3

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 9

District: TRENTON CITY

School: TRENTON CENTRAL HIGH - MAIN CAMPUS

Enrollment: 1605

Calls to police: 26

— Violence: 9

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 3

— Drugs: 12

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 46

District: LAWRENCE TWP

School: LAWRENCE HIGH

Enrollment: 1142

Calls to police: 5

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 43

District: EWING TWP

School: EWING HIGH

Enrollment: 1070

Calls to police: 12

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 8

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 30

District: HAMILTON TWP

School: HAMILTON WEST-WATSON

Enrollment: 1202

Calls to police: 21

— Violence: 7

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 10

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 26

District: LAWRENCE TWP

School: LAWRENCE MIDDLE

Enrollment: 596

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 20

District: HAMILTON TWP

School: KUSER ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 390

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 14

District: HAMILTON TWP

School: KLOCKNER ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 256

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 8

District: HAMILTON TWP

School: ALBERT E GRICE MIDDLE

Enrollment: 899

Calls to police: 13

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 4

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 4

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 18

District: TRENTON CITY

School: DAYLIGHT/TWILIGHT HIGH

Enrollment: 353

Calls to police: 6

— Violence: 5

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 6

District: TRENTON CITY

School: JEFFERSON ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 366

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 12

District: TRENTON CITY

School: TRENTON CENTRAL HIGH - WEST CAMPUS

Enrollment: 754

Calls to police: 7

— Violence: 5

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 17

District: EWING TWP

School: PARKWAY ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 421

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 12

District: HAMILTON TWP

School: MERCERVILLE ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 324

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 10

District: MERCER COUNTY VOCATIONAL

School: MCVS ARTHUR R. SYPEK CENTER

Enrollment: 216

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 4

District: W WINDSOR-PLAINSBORO REG

School: WEST WINDSOR-PLAINSBORO HIGH SOUTH

Enrollment: 1600

Calls to police: 15

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 12

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 26

MIDDLESEX

District: HIGHLAND PARK BORO

School: BARTLE ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 473

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 89

District: HIGHLAND PARK BORO

School: HIGHLAND PARK MIDDLE

Enrollment: 360

Calls to police: 6

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 4

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 38

District: DUNELLEN BORO

School: DUNELLEN HIGH

Enrollment: 375

Calls to police: 13

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 3

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 7

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 21

District: SPOTSWOOD BORO

School: SPOTSWOOD HIGH

Enrollment: 686

Calls to police: 19

— Violence: 4

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 11

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 36

District: SOUTH RIVER BORO

School: SOUTH RIVER HIGH

Enrollment: 636

Calls to police: 13

— Violence: 7

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 4

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 33

District: HIGHLAND PARK BORO

School: HIGHLAND PARK HIGH

Enrollment: 474

Calls to police: 12

— Violence: 7

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 20

District: SAYREVILLE BORO

School: SAYREVILLE WAR MEMORIAL HIGH

Enrollment: 1726

Calls to police: 43

— Violence: 19

— Weapons: 4

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 15

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 4

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 73

District: EAST BRUNSWICK TWP

School: EAST BRUNSWICK HIGH

Enrollment: 2040

Calls to police: 53

— Violence: 16

— Weapons: 3

— Vandalism: 4

— Drugs: 22

— Bullying: 5

— Other: 3

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 61

District: NEW BRUNSWICK CITY

School: NEW BRUNSWICK MIDDLE

Enrollment: 1237

Calls to police: 16

— Violence: 6

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 4

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 53

District: SOUTH RIVER BORO

School: SOUTH RIVER MIDDLE

Enrollment: 532

Calls to police: 5

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 3

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 24

District: PERTH AMBOY CITY

School: SAMUEL E. SHULL MIDDLE

Enrollment: 1415

Calls to police: 10

— Violence: 4

— Weapons: 4

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 65

District: CARTERET BORO

School: CARTERET MIDDLE

Enrollment: 859

Calls to police: 6

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 38

District: NEW BRUNSWICK CITY

School: NEW BRUNSWICK HIGH

Enrollment: 2045

Calls to police: 31

— Violence: 17

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 12

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 70

District: PERTH AMBOY CITY

School: PERTH AMBOY HIGH

Enrollment: 2222

Calls to police: 29

— Violence: 9

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 6

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 10

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 74

District: PERTH AMBOY CITY

School: WILLIAM C. MCGINNIS MIDDLE

Enrollment: 1523

Calls to police: 13

— Violence: 5

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 55

District: SOUTH PLAINFIELD BORO

School: GRANT ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 522

Calls to police: 7

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 5

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 15

District: SPOTSWOOD BORO

School: SPOTSWOOD MEMORIAL MIDDLE

Enrollment: 357

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 14

District: EDISON TWP

School: THOMAS JEFFERSON MIDDLE

Enrollment: 727

Calls to police: 11

— Violence: 11

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 19

District: OLD BRIDGE TWP

School: OLD BRIDGE HIGH

Enrollment: 2866

Calls to police: 18

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 13

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 100

District: MILLTOWN BORO

School: JOYCE KILMER SCHOOL

Enrollment: 415

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 15

District: JAMESBURG BORO

School: GRACE M. BRECKWEDEL MIDDLE

Enrollment: 201

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 8

District: MIDDLESEX BORO

School: VON E. MAUGER MIDDLE

Enrollment: 806

Calls to police: 7

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 25

District: NEW BRUNSWICK CITY

School: LINCOLN ANNEX SCHOOL

Enrollment: 684

Calls to police: 7

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 3

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 20

District: DUNELLEN BORO

School: JOHN P. FABER ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 583

Calls to police: 10

— Violence: 8

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 12

District: NEW BRUNSWICK CITY

School: WOODROW WILSON ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 428

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 14

MONMOUTH

District: ASBURY PARK CITY

School: DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING MIDDLE

Enrollment: 365

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 58

District: KEANSBURG BORO

School: JOSEPH R. BOLGER MIDDLE

Enrollment: 426

Calls to police: 12

— Violence: 6

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 3

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 52

District: KEANSBURG BORO

School: KEANSBURG HIGH

Enrollment: 352

Calls to police: 7

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 4

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 45

District: MONMOUTH REGIONAL

School: MONMOUTH REGIONAL HIGH

Enrollment: 951

Calls to police: 42

— Violence: 9

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 3

— Drugs: 29

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 50

District: MATAWAN-ABERDEEN REGIONAL

School: LLOYD ROAD ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 572

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 50

District: HENRY HUDSON REGIONAL

School: HENRY HUDSON REGIONAL SCHOOL

Enrollment: 304

Calls to police: 10

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 3

— Bullying: 3

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 16

District: HAZLET TWP

School: RARITAN HIGH

Enrollment: 923

Calls to police: 37

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 31

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 33

District: EATONTOWN BORO

School: MEMORIAL MIDDLE

Enrollment: 212

Calls to police: 4

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 12

District: KEYPORT BORO

School: KEYPORT HIGH

Enrollment: 359

Calls to police: 13

— Violence: 6

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 3

— Bullying: 3

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 14

District: LONG BRANCH CITY

School: LONG BRANCH MIDDLE

Enrollment: 1172

Calls to police: 8

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 3

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 70

District: HOWELL TWP

School: HOWELL TOWNSHIP MIDDLE NORTH

Enrollment: 1121

Calls to police: 16

— Violence: 5

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 9

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 58

District: FREEHOLD BORO

School: FREEHOLD INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL

Enrollment: 492

Calls to police: 10

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 5

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 21

District: NEPTUNE TWP

School: NEPTUNE HIGH

Enrollment: 1267

Calls to police: 31

— Violence: 21

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 3

— Drugs: 7

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 47

District: LONG BRANCH CITY

School: LONG BRANCH HIGH

Enrollment: 1435

Calls to police: 15

— Violence: 5

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 5

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 71

District: ASBURY PARK CITY

School: ASBURY PARK HIGH

Enrollment: 402

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 22

District: RED BANK REGIONAL

School: RED BANK REGIONAL HIGH

Enrollment: 1169

Calls to police: 29

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 16

— Bullying: 5

— Other: 4

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 37

District: MIDDLETOWN TWP

School: MIDDLETOWN HIGH NORTH

Enrollment: 1361

Calls to police: 12

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 4

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 64

District: WALL TWP

School: WALL HIGH

Enrollment: 1076

Calls to police: 18

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 4

— Drugs: 9

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 42

District: MATAWAN-ABERDEEN REGIONAL

School: MATAWAN-ABERDEEN MIDDLE

Enrollment: 884

Calls to police: 13

— Violence: 5

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 5

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 36

District: FREEHOLD REGIONAL

School: HOWELL HIGH

Enrollment: 2090

Calls to police: 45

— Violence: 8

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 33

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 56

District: KEYPORT BORO

School: KEYPORT CENTRAL SCHOOL

Enrollment: 695

Calls to police: 9

— Violence: 5

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 3

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 24

District: MONMOUTH CO VOCATIONAL

School: MONMOUTH COUNTY CAREER CENTER

Enrollment: 234

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 11

District: HIGHLANDS BORO

School: HIGHLANDS ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 195

Calls to police: 3

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 3

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 6

District: TINTON FALLS

School: TINTON FALLS MIDDLE

Enrollment: 494

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 20

District: LONG BRANCH CITY

School: A A ANASTASIA ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 567

Calls to police: 9

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 3

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 14

MORRIS

District: PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS TWP

School: PARSIPPANY HIGH

Enrollment: 878

Calls to police: 39

— Violence: 10

— Weapons: 3

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 15

— Bullying: 9

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 40

District: JEFFERSON TWP

School: JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP MIDDLE

Enrollment: 759

Calls to police: 17

— Violence: 7

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 4

— Drugs: 4

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 33

District: HANOVER PARK REGIONAL

School: HANOVER PARK HIGH

Enrollment: 838

Calls to police: 27

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 19

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 3

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 28

District: BUTLER BORO

School: BUTLER HIGH

Enrollment: 490

Calls to police: 9

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 3

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 23

District: ROXBURY TWP

School: EISENHOWER MIDDLE

Enrollment: 522

Calls to police: 12

— Violence: 5

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 3

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 21

District: JEFFERSON TWP

School: JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP HIGH

Enrollment: 942

Calls to police: 24

— Violence: 14

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 7

— Bullying: 3

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 28

District: FLORHAM PARK BORO

School: RIDGEDALE MIDDLE

Enrollment: 313

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 17

District: PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS TWP

School: BROOKLAWN MIDDLE

Enrollment: 928

Calls to police: 22

— Violence: 16

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 3

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 28

District: MORRIS SCHOOL DISTRICT

School: MORRISTOWN HIGH

Enrollment: 1758

Calls to police: 29

— Violence: 5

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 17

— Bullying: 4

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 62

District: MOUNT OLIVE TWP

School: MOUNT OLIVE MIDDLE

Enrollment: 1066

Calls to police: 8

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 47

District: PEQUANNOCK TWP

School: STEPHEN J. GERACE SCHOOL

Enrollment: 287

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 14

District: RANDOLPH TWP

School: RANDOLPH MIDDLE

Enrollment: 1145

Calls to police: 21

— Violence: 9

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 10

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 32

District: ROXBURY TWP

School: NIXON ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 287

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 12

District: BOONTON TOWN

School: BOONTON HIGH

Enrollment: 600

Calls to police: 5

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 4

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 21

District: KINNELON BORO

School: KIEL ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 235

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 10

District: MORRIS SCHOOL DISTRICT

School: FRELINGHUYSEN MIDDLE

Enrollment: 1081

Calls to police: 21

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 7

— Other: 10

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 24

District: BUTLER BORO

School: RICHARD BUTLER SCHOOL

Enrollment: 289

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 10

District: ROCKAWAY BORO

School: THOMAS JEFFERSON MIDDLE

Enrollment: 345

Calls to police: 3

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 11

District: ROXBURY TWP

School: ROXBURY HIGH

Enrollment: 1366

Calls to police: 21

— Violence: 10

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 3

— Drugs: 4

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 4

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 34

District: DOVER TOWN

School: DOVER MIDDLE

Enrollment: 510

Calls to police: 4

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 16

District: DENVILLE TWP

School: VALLEYVIEW MIDDLE

Enrollment: 596

Calls to police: 10

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 3

— Bullying: 3

— Other: 3

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 13

District: SCH DIST OF THE CHATHAMS

School: CHATHAM MIDDLE

Enrollment: 1031

Calls to police: 6

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 4

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 33

District: HANOVER PARK REGIONAL

School: WHIPPANY PARK HIGH

Enrollment: 648

Calls to police: 12

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 3

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 3

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 12

District: MOUNTAIN LAKES BORO

School: MOUNTAIN LAKES HIGH

Enrollment: 683

Calls to police: 15

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 3

— Bullying: 3

— Other: 8

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 8

District: ROCKAWAY TWP

School: COPELAND MIDDLE

Enrollment: 792

Calls to police: 9

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 9

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 17

OCEAN

District: PLUMSTED TWP

School: NEW EGYPT HIGH

Enrollment: 442

Calls to police: 16

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 4

— Bullying: 4

— Other: 6

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 28

District: TOMS RIVER REGIONAL

School: TOMS RIVER INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL SOUTH

Enrollment: 1058

Calls to police: 18

— Violence: 10

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 4

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 66

District: BARNEGAT TWP

School: BARNEGAT HIGH

Enrollment: 890

Calls to police: 27

— Violence: 13

— Weapons: 7

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 5

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 42

District: PINELANDS REGIONAL

School: PINELANDS REGIONAL JUNIOR HIGH

Enrollment: 782

Calls to police: 10

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 8

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 47

District: TOMS RIVER REGIONAL

School: TOMS RIVER HIGH SOUTH

Enrollment: 1294

Calls to police: 19

— Violence: 13

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 3

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 64

District: JACKSON TWP

School: JACKSON LIBERTY HIGH

Enrollment: 1161

Calls to police: 16

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 6

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 3

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 58

District: BRICK TWP

School: BRICK TOWNSHIP MEMORIAL HIGH

Enrollment: 1438

Calls to police: 24

— Violence: 10

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 3

— Drugs: 5

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 5

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 62

District: POINT PLEASANT BORO

School: POINT PLEASANT BOROUGH HIGH

Enrollment: 826

Calls to police: 19

— Violence: 4

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 13

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 29

District: OCEAN COUNTY VOCATIONAL

School: OCEAN COUNTY VOCATIONAL TECHNICAL SCHOOL BRICK CENTER

Enrollment: 325

Calls to police: 7

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 4

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 11

District: BRICK TWP

School: BRICK TOWNSHIP HIGH

Enrollment: 1277

Calls to police: 19

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 8

— Bullying: 8

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 46

District: OCEAN GATE BORO

School: OCEAN GATE ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 148

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 5

District: OCEAN TWP

School: FREDERIC A. PRIFF ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 198

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 9

District: LAKEWOOD TWP

School: LAKEWOOD HIGH

Enrollment: 1146

Calls to police: 19

— Violence: 8

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 7

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 32

District: TOMS RIVER REGIONAL

School: TOMS RIVER HIGH EAST

Enrollment: 1360

Calls to police: 21

— Violence: 10

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 3

— Drugs: 3

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 39

District: MANCHESTER TWP

School: MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP HIGH

Enrollment: 953

Calls to police: 15

— Violence: 7

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 4

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 26

District: PINELANDS REGIONAL

School: PINELANDS REGIONAL HIGH

Enrollment: 731

Calls to police: 5

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 4

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 25

District: BRICK TWP

School: LAKE RIVIERA MIDDLE

Enrollment: 948

Calls to police: 16

— Violence: 11

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 22

District: MANCHESTER TWP

School: MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP MIDDLE

Enrollment: 680

Calls to police: 3

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 24

District: TOMS RIVER REGIONAL

School: TOMS RIVER HIGH NORTH

Enrollment: 2017

Calls to police: 22

— Violence: 12

— Weapons: 3

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 5

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 55

District: TOMS RIVER REGIONAL

School: TOMS RIVER INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL NORTH

Enrollment: 1251

Calls to police: 7

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 40

District: LAKEHURST BORO

School: LAKEHURST ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 352

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 12

District: JACKSON TWP

School: CHRISTA MCAULIFFE MIDDLE

Enrollment: 911

Calls to police: 3

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 30

District: JACKSON TWP

School: JACKSON MEMORIAL HIGH

Enrollment: 1562

Calls to police: 9

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 3

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 47

District: BARNEGAT TWP

School: RUSSELL O. BRACKMAN MIDDLE

Enrollment: 724

Calls to police: 3

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 21

District: LONG BEACH ISLAND

School: LONG BEACH ISLAND GRADE SCHOOL

Enrollment: 125

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 3

PASSAIC

District: PATERSON CITY

School: ALTERNATIVE HIGH

Enrollment: 203

Calls to police: 5

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 23

District: CLIFTON CITY

School: SCHOOL #15

Enrollment: 335

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 38

District: CLIFTON CITY

School: SCHOOL #1

Enrollment: 282

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 28

District: PASSAIC CITY

School: PASSAIC HIGH NO. 12

Enrollment: 3152

Calls to police: 109

— Violence: 41

— Weapons: 5

— Vandalism: 4

— Drugs: 56

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 3

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 176

District: PATERSON CITY

School: SCHOOL 3

Enrollment: 411

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 35

District: PASSAIC VALLEY REGIONAL

School: PASSAIC VALLEY REGIONAL HIGH

Enrollment: 1280

Calls to police: 28

— Violence: 12

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 11

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 68

District: LAKELAND REGIONAL

School: LAKELAND REGIONAL HIGH

Enrollment: 913

Calls to police: 18

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 15

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 45

District: PASSAIC CITY

School: SCHOOL NO. 5

Enrollment: 438

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 30

District: PATERSON CITY

School: SCHOOL OF ARCHITECTURE AND CONSTRUCTION TRADES

Enrollment: 548

Calls to police: 5

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 32

District: CLIFTON CITY

School: CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS MIDDLE

Enrollment: 1237

Calls to police: 18

— Violence: 4

— Weapons: 3

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 4

— Other: 3

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 65

District: PASSAIC CITY

School: ABRAHAM LINCOLN MIDDLE NO. 4

Enrollment: 1774

Calls to police: 36

— Violence: 22

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 3

— Bullying: 10

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 80

District: PASSAIC CITY

School: ETTA GERO SCHOOL NO. 9

Enrollment: 667

Calls to police: 10

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 7

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 33

District: NORTH HALEDON BORO

School: HIGH MOUNTAIN MIDDLE

Enrollment: 280

Calls to police: 5

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 12

District: PATERSON CITY

School: SCHOOL OF BUSINESS, TECH, MARKETING AND FINANCE

Enrollment: 605

Calls to police: 9

— Violence: 5

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 4

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 27

District: PATERSON CITY

School: GARRETT MORGAN ACADEMY

Enrollment: 157

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 8

District: PATERSON CITY

School: SCHOOL OF EARTH AND SPACE SCIENCE

Enrollment: 218

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 12

District: PATERSON CITY

School: SCHOOL 1

Enrollment: 258

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 14

District: PATERSON CITY

School: SCHOOL OF CULINARY ARTS, HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM

Enrollment: 759

Calls to police: 13

— Violence: 11

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 26

District: RINGWOOD BORO

School: MARTIN J. RYERSON SCHOOL

Enrollment: 432

Calls to police: 6

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 3

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 15

District: CLIFTON CITY

School: WOODROW WILSON MIDDLE

Enrollment: 1229

Calls to police: 11

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 7

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 44

District: WEST MILFORD TWP

School: WEST MILFORD HIGH

Enrollment: 1079

Calls to police: 18

— Violence: 8

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 6

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 29

District: HAWTHORNE BORO

School: HAWTHORNE HIGH

Enrollment: 672

Calls to police: 3

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 26

District: WOODLAND PARK

School: MEMORIAL MIDDLE

Enrollment: 492

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 20

District: PASSAIC CITY

School: PASSAIC GIFTED AND TALENTED ACADEMY SCHOOL NO. 20

Enrollment: 878

Calls to police: 9

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 3

— Other: 4

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 28

District: CLIFTON CITY

School: SCHOOL #4

Enrollment: 167

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 6

SALEM

District: SALEM CITY

School: SALEM MIDDLE

Enrollment: 387

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 22

District: PITTSGROVE TWP

School: PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP MIDDLE

Enrollment: 389

Calls to police: 5

— Violence: 4

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 15

District: WOODSTOWN-PILESGROVE REG

School: WOODSTOWN HIGH

Enrollment: 589

Calls to police: 9

— Violence: 6

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 19

District: WOODSTOWN-PILESGROVE REG

School: WOODSTOWN MIDDLE

Enrollment: 274

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 12

District: PITTSGROVE TWP

School: ARTHUR P. SCHALICK HIGH

Enrollment: 534

Calls to police: 5

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 18

District: SALEM CITY

School: SALEM HIGH

Enrollment: 323

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 12

District: MANNINGTON TWP

School: MANNINGTON TOWNSHIP ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 157

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 5

District: PENNSVILLE

School: PENNSVILLE MEMORIAL HIGH

Enrollment: 448

Calls to police: 8

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 9

District: PENNSVILLE

School: PENNSVILLE MIDDLE

Enrollment: 410

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 12

District: QUINTON TWP

School: QUINTON TOWNSHIP SCHOOL

Enrollment: 317

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 9

District: WOODSTOWN-PILESGROVE REG

School: MARY S. SHOEMAKER SCHOOL

Enrollment: 451

Calls to police: 4

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 5

District: PITTSGROVE TWP

School: OLIVET ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 474

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 9

District: ELSINBORO TWP

School: ELSINBORO TOWNSHIP SCHOOL

Enrollment: 118

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 2

District: SALEM COUNTY VOCATIONAL

School: SALEM COUNTY CAREER AND TECHNICAL HIGH

Enrollment: 743

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 10

District: SALEM CITY

School: JOHN FENWICK ACADEMY

Enrollment: 458

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 6

District: PITTSGROVE TWP

School: ELMER ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 238

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 3

District: UPPER PITTSGROVE TWP

School: UPPER PITTSGROVE SCHOOL

Enrollment: 327

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 2

District: PENNS GRV-CARNEY'S PT REG

School: PAUL W CARLETON

Enrollment: 347

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 2

District: PENNS GRV-CARNEY'S PT REG

School: FIELD STREET SCHOOL

Enrollment: 510

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 2

District: PENNSVILLE

School: PENN BEACH ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 276

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 1

District: PENNSVILLE

School: VALLEY PARK ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 304

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 1

District: PENNS GRV-CARNEY'S PT REG

School: PENNS GROVE MIDDLE

Enrollment: 464

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 1

District: OLDMANS TWP

School: OLDMANS TOWNSHIP SCHOOL

Enrollment: 272

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 0

District: ALLOWAY TWP

School: ALLOWAY TOWNSHIP SCHOOL

Enrollment: 373

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 0

District: LOWER ALLOWAYS CREEK

School: LOWER ALLOWAYS CREEK ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 161

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 0

SOMERSET

District: BOUND BROOK BORO

School: COMMUNITY MIDDLE

Enrollment: 246

Calls to police: 14

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 3

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 4

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 29

District: BOUND BROOK BORO

School: SMALLEY ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 380

Calls to police: 7

— Violence: 4

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 47

District: SOMERSET HILLS REGIONAL

School: BERNARDS HIGH

Enrollment: 855

Calls to police: 18

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 15

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 30

District: WATCHUNG BORO

School: VALLEY VIEW SCHOOL

Enrollment: 347

Calls to police: 6

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 3

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 10

District: NORTH PLAINFIELD BORO

School: NORTH PLAINFIELD HIGH

Enrollment: 982

Calls to police: 7

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 4

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 38

District: BRIDGEWATER-RARITAN REG

School: BRIDGEWATER-RARITAN HIGH

Enrollment: 2799

Calls to police: 44

— Violence: 15

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 6

— Drugs: 18

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 4

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 81

District: BOUND BROOK BORO

School: BOUND BROOK HIGH

Enrollment: 569

Calls to police: 12

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 10

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 13

District: SOMERSET HILLS REGIONAL

School: BERNARDSVILLE MIDDLE

Enrollment: 525

Calls to police: 7

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 16

District: SOMERVILLE BORO

School: SOMERVILLE HIGH

Enrollment: 1146

Calls to police: 10

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 8

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 34

District: FRANKLIN TWP

School: FRANKLIN HIGH

Enrollment: 2168

Calls to police: 31

— Violence: 4

— Weapons: 3

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 18

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 4

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 50

District: MANVILLE BORO

School: MANVILLE HIGH

Enrollment: 417

Calls to police: 4

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 3

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 11

District: HILLSBOROUGH TWP

School: HILLSBOROUGH HIGH

Enrollment: 2285

Calls to police: 12

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 10

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 68

District: MANVILLE BORO

School: ALEXANDER BATCHO INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL

Enrollment: 343

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 10

District: SOMERVILLE BORO

School: SOMERVILLE MIDDLE

Enrollment: 383

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 10

District: WARREN TWP

School: WARREN MIDDLE

Enrollment: 668

Calls to police: 6

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 3

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 13

District: FRANKLIN TWP

School: FRANKLIN MIDDLE

Enrollment: 976

Calls to police: 7

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 4

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 20

District: NORTH PLAINFIELD BORO

School: NORTH PLAINFIELD MIDDLE

Enrollment: 549

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 14

District: FRANKLIN TWP

School: SAMPSON G. SMITH SCHOOL

Enrollment: 1029

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 27

District: NORTH PLAINFIELD BORO

School: SOMERSET SCHOOL

Enrollment: 516

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 12

District: BERNARDS TWP

School: RIDGE HIGH

Enrollment: 1866

Calls to police: 21

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 5

— Drugs: 12

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 29

District: SOMERSET CO VOCATIONAL

School: SOMERSET COUNTY VOCATIONAL TECHNICAL HIGH

Enrollment: 477

Calls to police: 3

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 8

District: MANVILLE BORO

School: ROOSEVELT SCHOOL

Enrollment: 241

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 3

District: GREEN BROOK TWP

School: GREEN BROOK MIDDLE

Enrollment: 422

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 5

District: WATCHUNG HILLS REGIONAL

School: WATCHUNG HILLS REGIONAL HIGH

Enrollment: 2013

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 32

District: MONTGOMERY TWP

School: MONTGOMERY HIGH

Enrollment: 1636

Calls to police: 11

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 7

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 15

SUSSEX

District: SUSSEX-WANTAGE REGIONAL

School: SUSSEX MIDDLE

Enrollment: 322

Calls to police: 9

— Violence: 4

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 3

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 18

District: VERNON TWP

School: VERNON TOWNSHIP HIGH

Enrollment: 981

Calls to police: 12

— Violence: 6

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 5

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 52

District: STILLWATER TWP

School: STILLWATER TOWNSHIP SCHOOL

Enrollment: 288

Calls to police: 4

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 14

District: NEWTON TOWN

School: HALSTED MIDDLE

Enrollment: 326

Calls to police: 4

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 16

District: HIGH POINT REGIONAL

School: HIGH POINT REGIONAL HIGH

Enrollment: 906

Calls to police: 14

— Violence: 5

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 5

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 3

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 33

District: FREDON TWP

School: FREDON TOWNSHIP SCHOOL

Enrollment: 220

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 6

District: HOPATCONG

School: HOPATCONG HIGH

Enrollment: 441

Calls to police: 6

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 3

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 10

District: SANDYSTON-WALPACK TWP

School: SANDYSTON WALPACK CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL

Enrollment: 141

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 5

District: HARDYSTON TWP

School: HARDYSTON TOWNSHIP MIDDLE

Enrollment: 314

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 9

District: MONTAGUE TWP

School: MONTAGUE TOWNSHIP SCHOOL

Enrollment: 239

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 8

District: STANHOPE BORO

School: VALLEY ROAD SCHOOL

Enrollment: 327

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 9

District: LENAPE VALLEY REGIONAL

School: LENAPE VALLEY REGIONAL HIGH

Enrollment: 687

Calls to police: 6

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 4

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 13

District: SPARTA TWP

School: SPARTA HIGH

Enrollment: 1092

Calls to police: 9

— Violence: 4

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 3

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 20

District: LAFAYETTE TWP

School: LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP SCHOOL

Enrollment: 229

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 4

District: SUSSEX COUNTY VOCATIONAL

School: SUSSEX COUNTY TECHNICAL SCHOOL

Enrollment: 770

Calls to police: 4

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 15

District: VERNON TWP

School: GLEN MEADOW MIDDLE

Enrollment: 711

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 17

District: NEWTON TOWN

School: NEWTON HIGH

Enrollment: 728

Calls to police: 5

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 4

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 12

District: BYRAM TWP

School: BYRAM INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL

Enrollment: 394

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 9

District: SUSSEX-WANTAGE REGIONAL

School: WANTAGE ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 355

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 6

District: WALLKILL VALLEY REGIONAL

School: WALLKILL VALLEY REGIONAL HIGH

Enrollment: 593

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 11

District: OGDENSBURG BORO

School: OGDENSBURG BOROUGH SCHOOL

Enrollment: 233

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 4

District: HOPATCONG

School: HOPATCONG MIDDLE

Enrollment: 338

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 7

District: HOPATCONG

School: DURBAN AVENUE ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 257

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 5

District: VERNON TWP

School: LOUNSBERRY HOLLOW SCHOOL

Enrollment: 473

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 8

District: KITTATINNY REGIONAL

School: KITTATINNY REGIONAL HIGH

Enrollment: 984

Calls to police: 9

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 5

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 9

UNION

District: UNION CO ED SERV COMM

School: HILLCREST ACADEMY-SOUTH

Enrollment: 101

Calls to police: 31

— Violence: 11

— Weapons: 10

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 9

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 67

District: ELIZABETH CITY

School: THOMAS A. EDISON CAREER AND TECHNICAL ACADEMY

Enrollment: 758

Calls to police: 26

— Violence: 16

— Weapons: 7

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 116

District: HILLSIDE TWP

School: WALTER O. KRUMBIEGEL MIDDLE

Enrollment: 411

Calls to police: 8

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 4

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 58

District: ELIZABETH CITY

School: ADMIRAL WILLIAM F. HALSEY JR. HEALTH & PUBLIC SAFETY ACADEMY

Enrollment: 1094

Calls to police: 16

— Violence: 4

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 3

— Drugs: 7

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 157

District: ROSELLE BORO

School: ABRAHAM CLARK HIGH

Enrollment: 749

Calls to police: 29

— Violence: 13

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 11

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 56

District: ELIZABETH CITY

School: WINFIELD SCOTT SCHOOL NO. 2

Enrollment: 692

Calls to police: 3

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 61

District: HILLSIDE TWP

School: HILLSIDE HIGH

Enrollment: 839

Calls to police: 20

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 14

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 50

District: ELIZABETH CITY

School: JOHN MARSHAL SCHOOL NO. 20

Enrollment: 376

Calls to police: 4

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 26

District: ELIZABETH CITY

School: MABEL G. HOMES SCHOOL NO. 5

Enrollment: 911

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 69

District: LINDEN CITY

School: JOSEPH E. SOEHL MIDDLE

Enrollment: 639

Calls to police: 4

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 39

District: LINDEN CITY

School: MYLES J. MCMANUS MIDDLE

Enrollment: 729

Calls to police: 4

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 43

District: KENILWORTH BORO

School: DAVID BREARLEY MIDDLE/HIGH

Enrollment: 739

Calls to police: 4

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 43

District: ELIZABETH CITY

School: DR. ANTONIA PANTOJA SCHOOL NO. 27

Enrollment: 1000

Calls to police: 8

— Violence: 5

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 52

District: ELIZABETH CITY

School: CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS SCHOOL NO. 15

Enrollment: 673

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 37

District: ROSELLE BORO

School: GRACE WILDAY JUNIOR HIGH

Enrollment: 429

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 23

District: ELIZABETH CITY

School: IPREP ACADEMY SCHOOL NO 8

Enrollment: 434

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 23

District: ELIZABETH CITY

School: JOHN E. DWYER TECH ACADEMY

Enrollment: 1266

Calls to police: 13

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 8

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 56

District: SCOTCH PLAINS-FANWOOD REG

School: SCOTCH PLAINS-FANWOOD HIGH

Enrollment: 1516

Calls to police: 25

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 3

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 19

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 52

District: ELIZABETH CITY

School: JEROME DUNN ACADEMY NO 9

Enrollment: 874

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 43

District: UNION TWP

School: UNION HIGH

Enrollment: 2186

Calls to police: 23

— Violence: 4

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 17

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 84

District: ELIZABETH CITY

School: BENJAMIN FRANKLIN SCHOOL NO. 13

Enrollment: 455

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 22

District: ELIZABETH CITY

School: GEORGE WASHINGTON ACADEMY SCHOOL NO. 1

Enrollment: 617

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 28

District: SUMMIT CITY

School: LAWTON C. JOHNSON SUMMIT MIDDLE

Enrollment: 923

Calls to police: 4

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 38

District: ELIZABETH CITY

School: ABRAHAM LINCOLN SCHOOL NO. 14

Enrollment: 851

Calls to police: 4

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 3

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 32

District: SUMMIT CITY

School: SUMMIT HIGH

Enrollment: 1183

Calls to police: 15

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 12

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 34

WARREN

District: LOPATCONG TWP

School: LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP MIDDLE

Enrollment: 377

Calls to police: 4

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 33

District: WARREN COUNTY VOCATIONAL

School: WARREN COUNTY VOCATIONAL TECHNICAL SCHOOL

Enrollment: 460

Calls to police: 9

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 3

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 30

District: GREAT MEADOWS REGIONAL

School: GREAT MEADOWS REGIONAL MIDDLE

Enrollment: 262

Calls to police: 3

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 14

District: WARREN HILLS REGIONAL

School: WARREN HILLS REGIONAL HIGH

Enrollment: 1208

Calls to police: 19

— Violence: 4

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 14

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 48

District: FRANKLIN TWP

School: FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP SCHOOL

Enrollment: 220

Calls to police: 3

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 8

District: HACKETTSTOWN

School: HACKETTSTOWN HIGH

Enrollment: 848

Calls to police: 5

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 37

District: WARREN HILLS REGIONAL

School: WARREN HILLS REGIONAL MIDDLE

Enrollment: 581

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 27

District: PHILLIPSBURG TOWN

School: PHILLIPSBURG MIDDLE

Enrollment: 654

Calls to police: 3

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 22

District: GREENWICH TWP

School: STEWARTSVILLE MIDDLE

Enrollment: 267

Calls to police: 3

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 7

District: NORTH WARREN REGIONAL

School: NORTH WARREN REGIONAL SCHOOL

Enrollment: 811

Calls to police: 12

— Violence: 7

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 3

— Bullying: 2

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 18

District: PHILLIPSBURG TOWN

School: PHILLIPSBURG HIGH

Enrollment: 1636

Calls to police: 10

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 5

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 40

District: BELVIDERE TOWN

School: BELVIDERE HIGH

Enrollment: 455

Calls to police: 4

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 2

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 9

District: GREAT MEADOWS REGIONAL

School: CENTRAL ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 219

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 6

District: HACKETTSTOWN

School: HACKETTSTOWN MIDDLE

Enrollment: 439

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 12

District: WASHINGTON BORO

School: TAYLOR STREET ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 184

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 4

District: HOPE TWP

School: HOPE TOWNSHIP SCHOOL

Enrollment: 144

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 3

District: PHILLIPSBURG TOWN

School: PHILLIPSBURG ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 674

Calls to police: 3

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 11

District: BELVIDERE TOWN

School: OXFORD STREET ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 145

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 3

District: ALPHA BORO

School: ALPHA BOROUGH SCHOOL

Enrollment: 211

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 4

District: OXFORD TWP

School: OXFORD CENTRAL SCHOOL

Enrollment: 278

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 3

District: ALLAMUCHY TWP

School: ALLAMUCHY TOWNSHIP SCHOOL

Enrollment: 270

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 2

District: WASHINGTON TWP

School: BRASS CASTLE SCHOOL

Enrollment: 288

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 3

District: WASHINGTON BORO

School: WASHINGTON MEMORIAL ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 292

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 4

District: HACKETTSTOWN

School: WILLOW GROVE ELEMENTARY

Enrollment: 250

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 3

District: HARMONY TWP

School: HARMONY TOWNSHIP SCHOOL

Enrollment: 255

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 3

CHARTERS

District: PEOPLES PREPARATORY CHARTER SCHOOL

School: PEOPLES PREPARATORY CHARTER

Enrollment: 370

Calls to police: 14

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 13

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 118

District: INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY OF ATLANTIC CITY CHARTER SCHOOL

School: INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY OF ATLANTIC CITY CHARTER

Enrollment: 327

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 89

District: CAMDEN’S PROMISE CHARTER SCHOOL

School: CAMDEN'S PROMISE CHARTER

Enrollment: 2083

Calls to police: 4

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 3

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 66

District: COMMUNITY CHARTER SCHOOL OF PATERSO

School: COMMUNITY CHARTER OF PATERSON

Enrollment: 889

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 56

District: LINK COMMUNITY CHARTER SCHOOL

School: LINK COMMUNITY CHARTER

Enrollment: 288

Calls to police: 3

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 53

District: MARION P. THOMAS CS

School: MARION P. THOMAS CHARTER

Enrollment: 1338

Calls to police: 7

— Violence: 3

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 42

District: VINELAND PUBLIC CHARTER SCHOOL

School: VINELAND PUBLIC CHARTER

Enrollment: 423

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 39

District: SUSSEX COUNTY TECHNOLOGY CHARTER SCHOOL

School: SUSSEX COUNTY TECH CHARTER

Enrollment: 225

Calls to police: 5

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 38

District: EAST ORANGE COMMUNITY CS

School: EAST ORANGE COMMUNITY CHARTER

Enrollment: 479

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 29

District: VILLAGE CS

School: THE VILLAGE CHARTER

Enrollment: 358

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 2

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 26

District: DR LENA EDWARDS ACADEMIC CHARTER SCHOOL

School: DR LENA EDWARDS ACADEMIC CHARTER

Enrollment: 382

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 26

District: NEWARK EDUCATORS COMMUNITY CHARTER SCHOOL

School: NEWARK EDUCATORS COMMUNITY CHARTER

Enrollment: 295

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 25

District: UNIVERSITY ACADEMY CS

School: UNIVERSITY ACADEMY CHARTER HIGH

Enrollment: 428

Calls to police: 11

— Violence: 4

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 4

— Drugs: 1

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 2

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 22

District: CHARTER~TECH HIGH SCHOOL

School: CHARTERTECH HIGH FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

Enrollment: 342

Calls to police: 14

— Violence: 2

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 1

— Drugs: 7

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 3

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 21

District: KINGDOM CS OF LEADERSHIP

School: THE KINGDOM CHARTER OF LEADERSHIP

Enrollment: 189

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 1

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 17

District: PAUL ROBESON HUMANITIES CHARTER SCHOOL

School: PAUL ROBESON CHARTER FOR THE HUMANITIES

Enrollment: 376

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 16

District: GREATER BRUNSWICK CS

School: GREATER BRUNSWICK CHARTER

Enrollment: 391

Calls to police: 2

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 15

District: PRIDE ACADEMY CHARTER SCHOOL

School: PRIDE ACADEMY CHARTER

Enrollment: 287

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 13

District: HOBOKEN CS

School: HOBOKEN CHARTER

Enrollment: 290

Calls to police: 9

— Violence: 6

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 2

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 1

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 12

District: BURCH CHARTER SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE

School: BURCH CHARTER OF EXCELLENCE

Enrollment: 355

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 12

District: HOPE ACADEMY CS

School: HOPE ACADEMY CHARTER

Enrollment: 219

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 11

District: MILLVILLE PUBLIC CHARTER SCHOOL

School: MILLVILLE PUBLIC CHARTER

Enrollment: 255

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 10

District: ACADEMY CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL

School: ACADEMY CHARTER HIGH

Enrollment: 162

Calls to police: 7

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 1

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 5

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 8

District: BENJAMIN BANNEKER PREP CS

School: BENJAMIN BANNEKER PREPARATORY CHARTER

Enrollment: 200

Calls to police: 0

— Violence: 0

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 7

District: COLLEGE ACHIEVE GREATER ASBURY PARK CHARTER SCHOOL

School: COLLEGE ACHIEVE GREATER ASBURY PARK CHARTER

Enrollment: 153

Calls to police: 1

— Violence: 1

— Weapons: 0

— Vandalism: 0

— Drugs: 0

— Bullying: 0

— Other: 0

Harassment, intimidation, bullying incidents: 6

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.