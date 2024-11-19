7 places and ways to celebrate Christmas in NJ this year

If you’re looking for some Christmas spirit or a change of pace from your usual holiday traditions this year, New Jersey has plenty going on across the state to help you celebrate.

Personally, I’m looking forward to this year’s annual Hunterdon County Holiday Parade in my town of Flemington.

It draws a huge but friendly crowd in the quaint downtown. It’s December 7 this year, with events along Main Street from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the parade beginning at 5 p.m.

There is so much happening across New Jersey for Christmas, and I want to share just some of it.

Kids love The Polar Express train excursion out of the Whippany rail station. It brings the classic movie to life right down to the serving of hot cocoa with the servers dressed sharply in white. Information here.

Adventure Aquarium is once again having its Christmas Underwater. They have a Scuba Santa, I kid you not, in the Ocean Realm and the world’s tallest underwater Christmas tree. Rates and other information can be found here.

You can bring kids to visit Storybook Land between now and December 30. For decades, they’ve been bringing Christmas magic to life there in Egg Harbor Township.

It’s called Christmas Fantasy with Lights, and you’ll be dazzled by festive music, light displays, jolly characters, and Santa himself. See their website for details

The Festival of Trees is happening December 8 at Reeves-Reed Arboretum in Summit. This is an outdoor winter festival with music, arts and crafts, games, and more decorated trees than you’ll find at the North Pole.

It doesn’t only celebrate Christmas (but there will be photos with Santa), it also celebrates Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, and the Winter Solstice. Something for many. It happens from 11 am to 3 pm, and more info can be found here.

Skylands Stadium Light Show and Christmas Village in Augusta. Prepare to be dazzled by over two million lights in a one-mile-long drive-thru display. That’s almost as many as Clark Griswold’s house!

It’s operating from November 23 through December 30. Information here.

A double Christmas whammy at Historic Smithville. From November 28 to January 6, there’s the Smithville Holiday Light Show on the Lake, and it's said to be breathtaking. And on November 30 and December 1, there’s an outdoor Dickens Fest with an original musical adaptation of “A Christmas Carol.” Info here.

Enjoy the Shore Region’s Asbury Park Holiday Bazaar. This is held Fridays through Sundays, November 29 – December 22, 2024, at the Grand Arcade of Convention Hall and Sundays, December 1 – 15, 2024, in The Asbury Hotel.

This isn’t just finding unique, handcrafted gifts; it’s also holiday music, fun stuff for your kids, and lots more. Hours and info here.

Merry Christmas to all, and all, a good time!

