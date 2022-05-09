6 NJ Devils to represent the team in worldwide tournament

Some interesting news about the Devils, one of the few professional sports teams playing in New Jersey.

Who hasn’t been bored reading news about the Devils this season. There’s actually almost nothing to say, after finishing near the bottom of the NHL Metropolitan Division. So anytime there’s something to report, even I, a non-sports fan, have to sit up and take notice.

While the New Jersey Devils playing has been anything but newsworthy this year, there are several team members that deserve a little applause. Six players from the Devils will be representing the team in this year's IIHF World Championships this May.

This tournament is a good opportunity for these players to redeem themselves on the ice, and also a huge honor. Here is who will be playing in the May 13th tournament in Finland:

The Six NJ Devils players representing the team in this year's IIHF World Championships





