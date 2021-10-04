5 great NJ cities for young professionals to live

If you’ve just graduated from college and haven’t yet figured out where to live, have you considered Jersey? It’s probably very tempting at this point to move out of Jersey, but think about how many people recently have been moving in. And with good reason.
It’s a short commute from New York City, much cheaper and ultimately a more unique living experience than typical post-college grads.
Here are some of the best places to start your professional life.
- 1
Jersey City
Jersey City is an exciting part of New Jersey and the perfect new adventure for a college grad. The city has plenty of new and exciting restaurants and bars, as well as several networking events that can be useful to someone new to the work force. Jersey City also has a wide variety of living. From apartments to condos and even houses, it won’t be too hard to find home.
- 2
Hoboken
If you are looking to have a career in business and can spend a little extra on a home, Hoboken is the perfect place for you. This is a little classier of an area and as a ton of successful professionals live here. Hoboken is definitely the place where you’ll find your next mentor.
- 3
Morristown
If you don’t mind a little bit of a commute, Morristown is a great place to move after college. It has a strong balance between city and suburban life, and plenty of exciting things to do on both week nights and weekends. When it comes to the food scene, Morristown has received plenty of attention for it’s new spots. It is expected for the younger scene to flood these restaurants once opened, leaving an opportunity for new residents to meet neighbors and even find new friends.
- 4
Edgewater
If you are looking for a place with a view, Edgewater is a great option. Located just 25 minutes out of the city, you can enjoy small town living while still staring at the Hudson. Edgewater is known to have more luxury shopping areas as well, and is definitely a more professional scene than other neighborhoods.
- 5
Newark
Newark may seem undesirable to many, but is actually a great place to live if you are interested in culture, or plan on working in an office building. Newark has easy metro transportation, as well as several brand new apartment buildings with exciting amenities. This may not be the most beautiful place to live, but you will definitely find yourself with adventures quite often if you decide to call Newark home.