Four adults have been sentenced to a combined 67 years in prison for their roles in the human trafficking and repeated sexual assault of a 7-year-old girl who is the child of one of the defendants.

Officials in Somerset County on Friday announced the sentencing results for Maria Volz (aka Matthew Volz), 32; Ashley Romero (aka Adam Romero), 28; Sean Allen, 54; and Dulcinea Gnecco, 21.

The defendants were operating what they described as a "family-owned transgender pornography production studio specializing in amateur, BDSM and taboo fetish content" at the home they had shared in Franklin Township.

According to authorities, Volz traveled to the West Coast in December 2018 to assume custody of her child, with the purpose of engaging in sexual activity with the child.

Once the child was in New Jersey, defendants Romero and Allen sexually assaulted the girl and filmed the assault, footage of which was recovered from multiple electronic devices within the home.

In a search of the electronic devices, authorities found text messages and other communication between three of the defendants and third parties discussing the sexual assault of the child.

Police also recovered firearms and cocaine from the residents.

The defendants were arrested on May 29, 2019. Months prior, the child had been removed from the home by authorities who were following up on an anonymous tip.

Volz and Romero were sentenced on Friday to 25 years behind bars, with no parole eligibility. Allen was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and defendant Grecco was sentenced to 5 years.

Volz, Romero and Allen must register as sex offenders and will be placed on parole supervision for life upon their release from prison.

Each defendant entered guilty pleas on Nov. 16, 2022.

