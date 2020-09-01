Three people including a child were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Sunday evening in downtown Newark, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.

A Honda heading southbound struck a northbound Mazda around 7 p.m. at Broad Street and Central Avenue, sending the Mazda into a Toyota, Stephens said. He did not say what factors prompted the crash.

Photos of the scene published by RLS Media, which was first to report the crash, showed one car overturned in the middle of the street and another car with its top sheared off on the sidewalk. Twisted pieces of the vehicles can be seen scattered in the street.

Elba Galarza, 77, of Glen Ridge, a passenger in the Honda and Clarise Pizcha, 11, a rear seat passenger in the Mazda, both died from injuries sustained in the crash after being taken to a hospital. The driver of the Mazda, Rosa Lojalema, 35, died two hours later.

Two people in the Honda and three in the Mazda were injured, according to Stevens. The driver and two passengers in the Toyota did not sustain any injuries, Stevens said.

No charges have been filed yet in the case and the investigation is ongoing.

RLS Metro Breaking News was first to report the crash.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ