2 shot in Freehold Borough, NJ — investigation ongoing

FREEHOLD BOROUGH — Two people were shot Friday morning but the circumstances remain unclear from information provided by authorities.

The shootings took place at a house on Center Street in Freehold Borough, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Office spokesman Chris Swendeman. Two victims are being treated for their injuries.

Video from the scene shows police at a house at the intersection with Second Street.

Swendeman said the investigation with Freehold Borough police was "active and ongoing" but did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting, the condition of the victims, or if anyone had been arrested.



This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details

Police at a house at the intersection of Center Street and 2nd Street in Freehold Borough after a double shooting 8/25/23

