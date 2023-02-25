2 New Jersey singers named among the best of all time

New Jersey has been long considered a musical hot spot in America, and it started long before Bruce Springsteen was on the scene, and now two Garden State vocalists have made a prestigious all-time Top 20 singers list.

Photo by Yvette de Wit on Unsplash Photo by Yvette de Wit on Unsplash loading...

There is no doubt that in recent decades, no one has put a brighter spotlight on the New Jersey music scene that the legendary Bruce Springsteen, one of the great the Garden state has ever seen.

Many critics, however, put his strongest talent in the songwriting category, and not the vocal performance of his presentation. No one belts out a more amazing performance than Bruce, but from a pure vocalist standpoint, he probably wouldn't and didn't rank highly on this list.

7th Annual "Stand Up For Heroes" Event - Inside Getty Images loading...

This list is literally Rolling Stone's Top 100 Best Singers of All Time, and Bruce does not appear in the Top 20, although he did land at #77, and that's pretty impressive.

There are, however, two amazing New Jersey vocalists who did crack the Top 20, and we are very proud of both of them.

Sinatra With Tommy Dorsey & His Orchestra Getty Images loading...

Coming in on the list at #19 is the legendary voice of Frank Sinatra. The original New Jersey crooner and a member of the Rat Pack is in at #19.

Our next entry in the Top 20 is all the way up at the #2 spot. She is the second greatest vocalist of all time and had her roots right here in the Garden State.

Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images loading...

The immortal Whitney Houston is topped on this list by only the amazing Aretha Franklin, and we couldn't be prouder that this amazing talent was from the Garden State.

Some Awesome New Jersey Celebrities And Their Yearbook Photo

6 Of The Richest New Jersey Celebrities