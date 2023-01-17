15-years later, NJ pop-punk band Crash Romeo debuts new song

The NJ pop-punk scene is making a big comeback with some of the biggest bands hailing from the Garden State reuniting like it’s the year 2000.

From My Chemical Romance to Midtown and now, Crash Romeo.

Straight out of Bernardsville, NJ, Crash Romeo (formally Centsless) is back from their 15-year hiatus with not only a new song and music video but also announced a new album.

Back in the day, Crash Romeo was signed to Trustkill Records and released two albums from the label, “Minutes to Miles” and “Gave Me the Clap” both produced by well-known music producer Chris Badami.

Their album "Gave Me the Clap" brought their single and music video for "Popular", directed by actor Jason Marsden who you might remember from 90's sitcoms like "Step by Step", "Full House", "Boy Meets World", and the voice of Max Goof from "A Goofy Movie" and Binx, the cat from "Hocus Pocus". Jason also starred in the video with the band.

They not only toured the country with bands like Mayday Parade and Alesana, but played some of the biggest festivals in the scene like Bamboozle and The Vans Warped Tour.

And now, Crash Romeo has released their brand-new single called “Your Name Here” from their upcoming new album, “Ashtrays and Apathy”.

Like old times, the album was produced by Chris Badami and is due out on March 24, 2023.

So what else is next for Crash Romeo? I’m sure their fans are hoping for some shows!

Album release party? A tour? Time will tell and you can follow up with all of the fantastic new things to come for this band on their social media pages Instagram and Facebook and their website.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

