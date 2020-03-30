15 funny ways to kill the coronavirus ‘Jersey Style’
Last week we came up with 15 funny reasons why it's hard to get Covid-19 in New Jersey. Now comes the sequel, 15 funny ways to kill the virus "Jersey Style."
John J. Ruppert: "Take it for a ride at night to the Pine Barrens."
Mark Eckel: "Tax it to death."
Andy Rehorn: "Cut it up at Satraole's pork store."
Michael Beifeld: "Call it Taylor Ham."
Abbe Nelson: "Have it bitten by a horsefly."
Rob Epple: "Cut it off on the parkway."
Brian Abramowicz: "The Jersey Devil."
Cindy Zwicker: "Toms River tap water! If we survived drinking that we can" survive the virus
Joe Cowden: "Make it binge watch 'Jersey Shore'."
Carlo Bellario: "Send Vito and Frankie to have a talk with him."
Timothy O'Neill: "Drive it around through all the damn circles lol."
John Skinski: "Bring the virus to Exit 13 on the turnpike. If that smell doesn’t kill it nothing will."
Tim Grill: "Have it walk around Camden at 2:00 am."
Carren Boyce: "Lairds Applejack & 7up....or so hubby sez!!!!"
Jerry Rubino: "Bury it in the end zone at MetLife."
