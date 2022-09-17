Is something going wrong? Blame Mercury!

You may have been hearing a lot of people discussing that the planet Mercury is in Retrograde. But what does it mean? And more specifically, what does it mean for New Jersey?

What does it mean when Mercury is in Retrograde?

If Mercury is in Retrograde, it technically means that the planet appears to be moving backward. That's not what's really happening. Astrology Zone explains it really well - pretty much, Mercury speeds past Earth, giving it the illusion of moving backward.

That's all fine and dandy, but why the heck is everyone so obsessed with a planet's movement?

It's because Mercury rules things like communication, technology, and negotiation. So during the retrograde period, all things in these areas may seem a little off.

Did you recently have a falling out with a friend? Did you get into an accident? Did you receive an erroneous bill? Has an ex just decided to pop back into your life? These are all things you can blame on Mercury being in retrograde.

How long will Mercury be Retrograde for?

Unfortunately, this isn't a one time deal. Mercury goes retrograde multiple times a year, year after year.

Mercury will be retrograde until October 2. If you ever want to check for yourself, there's a handy website literally called: "Is Mercury in Retrograde."

How does this affect New Jersey? I've put together a list of 10 things that may happen to you in the Garden State while Mercury is in Retrograde.

If you've been feeling the effects of Mercury lately, you're not alone. Take a deep breath, and know that we'll make it out okay...until the next time this happens!

