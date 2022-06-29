10 must-try New Jersey restaurants visited by Anthony Bourdain (Opinion)

Earlier this month marked four years since we lost the great Anthony Bourdain.

Jersey native, world-renowned chef, avid explorer, and taster of all things, he was a major force and influence in the culinary world.

His award-winning CNN documentary-style series, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was a delight to watch. He touched down to pretty much all corners of the world, eating and experiencing all sorts of different cultures and foods. His show opened our eyes to places and restaurants we never knew existed, from the most prestigious, to the most obscure holes-in-the-wall — even in people's homes.

There was an earthy magnetism to him that gained him a worldwide following as he became an inspirational figure in the culinary and documentary world. Personally, I used to binge-watch his show for hours.

And one thing's for sure, one visit from Bourdain would put that place on the map, no matter where he went. And if you came away from an episode a little more adventurous, a little more curious and willing to step out of your comfort zone to try to new things, then the show did its job.

And he made it all sound like poetry. Even writing this now makes me a little misty, even though I never met him, as I found him to be an extraordinary educator and storyteller. I'm quite proud to be from the same state he was from.

Though technically he was born in New York, he spent most of his childhood in New Jersey, where he also attended school, so we're claiming him! Naturally, he had his favorite food spots in Jersey, some of which were even featured on his show.

To this day, food explorers and vloggers retrace his steps here in the Garden State to experience and taste the things he did, on what's called "The Anthony Bourdain Trail."

Here's a clip of one his visits to Camden NJ, where he found the "best" cheesesteak:

So let's take a walk through the New Jersey Bourdain Trail ourselves! Maybe you'll want to visit some of these places if you haven't already. I know I do!

10 New Jersey Restaurants Visited By Anthony Bourdain Let's take a trip on the New Jersey Anthony Bourdain Trail!

https://visitnj.org/anthony-bourdain

"If I'm an advocate for anything, it's to move. As far as you can, as much as you can. Across the ocean, or simply across the river. Walk in someone else's shoes or at least eat their food. It's a plus for everybody." - Anthony Bourdain



Have you tried any of these places yourselves. Tell us what you thought! RIP Anthony!

Every Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives