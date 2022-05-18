PATERSON – A pedestrian was struck and killed in downtown Paterson Tuesday afternoon after a stolen vehicle struck an occupied police car.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said the driver of a Honda CRV first hit a police vehicle parked near Main and Market Streets around 3:15 p.m. The SUV kept going and hit a second vehicle along with several pedestrians before striking a light pole head-on and coming to a stop.

Mayor Andre Sayegh told PIX 11 that the Honda was stolen but did not know if a pursuit was involved.

The driver, a man, ran away but was captured in front of Center City Mall Paterson, police told RLS Metro Breaking News

One person was pronounced dead and six others were taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. Valdes did not disclose the identity of the driver or anyone else involved in the crash.

A picture of the crash shows heavy damage to the front and the driver's side of the SUV.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

