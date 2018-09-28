What community college does for New Jersey residents

Since Gov. Murphy is getting the ball rolling on free community college by handing out tuition grants for 13,000 students. I asked my fellow New Jerseyans: What has your community college education done for you?

Personally it was the time I spent at the Brookdale Community College radio station WBJB-FM that helped me get my start in radio. They still are one of the best college stations in New Jersey, if not the country.

Many of the radio responses were from people who saved money on four-year college tuition by taking courses at community college, What I got from social media was a mix of success and failure with a spritz of humor.

Jeff DeAngelo: "Protest Trump and Republicans"

Jeri Fitzgeorge LaMothe: "Registered Nurse, case manager for an insurance comp, former director of nursing at a LTC/sub-acute facility."

Mark Shepperd "Took my AAS Degree in Communications from Mercer County Community College (Class of '81) ... and am currently working on air in Philadelphia."

Heather DeLuca "Got into radio :-), i did move on to get my Bachelor's from Temple U though"

Chrissy Biglin Harris "'I went to Bergen Community college 2003 and not currently working in my field

Leslie Jespersen "I got to apply some of the credits towards my BA"

Chuck Homler "At the end of my 1st year at Brookdale I landed a radio internship and that led to a 15-year career in broadcasting."

John Kensil: "I display it at my table at the Columbus and Englishtown flea markets"

Frank Schear: "Got a degree in architecture from Mercer County, work at UPS now for 33 years driving"

